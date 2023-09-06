Nursery Nurse by Nurse Seekers

Nursery Nurse

Nurse Seekers are proud to be working for a quality home-from-home day nursery based near Hythe, Southampton. They are looking to employ a Level 2 or 3 Qualified Nursery Practitioner due to the rapid growth of their lovely setting. The Nursery Nurse must be ambitious, passionate and driven to deliver young children the best early years education and care needed for their development.

Essential criteria needed:



Managing time effectively; managing own job responsibilities

and expectations without needing constant supervision

Good organisational skills

Interpersonal skills, with the ability to work as part of a team

A commitment to protecting all children

Experience of working with children within a nursery, school or residential environment

Knowledge of positive behaviour management strategies

A willingness to engage in training, with a determination for

professional development.

You must have!



Level 3 or above in Childcare, or related qualification

Level 2 in Childcare or related qualification, with a willingness to

progress to Level 3

Key Responsibilities



Deliver outstanding learning opportunities and exceptional care

Plan and provide effective teaching and learning

Safeguard and promote the health, safety and welfare of children

To provide specific targeted support to children with any specific need, in coordination with the Nursery SENDCO

Setting up and decontamination of instruments

Communicate with colleagues, parents/carers to meet the individual needs of the children

Make accurate and effect assessments of the children during the stages of development

To ensure statutory guidance and regulations are followed at all time.

To perform any other roles as requested by the Room Leader and Nursery Management Team.

Benefits and how to get in contact!

- 28 Days Holiday!

- Competitive Pay Rates

- Childcare Discounts for Staff

- Free Uniform

- Gifts from the nursery at Easter and Christmas

- Training and Qualifications provided for upskilling

- Career Progression

If this sounds like the type of vacancy you feel you have been looking for, then call Ollie or one of our Nursery Team on 01926 676369 or register your details.