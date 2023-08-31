Superintendent Mammographer by Stroud Resourcing Ltd

Stroud Resourcing is seeking a skilled Superintendent Mammographer to join a welcoming and inclusive healthcare provider in London. This full-time healthcare role comes with a salary of £60,000 and a compelling benefits package for your commitment to quality care.



You`ll be working for an award-winning healthcare provider with an international reputation for providing 5* care. They have a Good CQC rating, high levels of patient satisfaction, and access to the latest technology and treatments available within cancer care. As an integral part of their team, you`ll also have access to excellent training and development opportunities, clinical study days, management courses, and external study.



Within this role you can expect to:



- Provide a professional, efficient, and cost-effective breast imaging service.

- Organise the training, supervision, and professional development of the staff who will be working in the Breast Imaging Unit

- Deputise for and assist the Breast Unit Lead, Deputy Imaging Manager and the Imaging Manager as required.



The ideal Superintendent Mammographer applicant will have a BSc in Diagnostic Radiography and a post-graduate certificate in mammography. You must also possess a proven track record of working within mammography and be confident in supporting the management of a service.



As a vital member of the team, and in return for your expertise, inclusive approach, and commitment, we will provide a favourable salary and benefits package that includes:



- Pension Scheme

- Healthcare Insurance & Private GP Service

- Critical Illness Cover & Life Assurance (2 x Annual Salary)

- 25 Days Holiday, Bank Holidays, and option to buy and sell annual leave

- Health Assessments, Season Ticket Loan, and more!





To learn more or to apply for this full-time Superintendent Mammographer job in London, please get in touch with Stroud Resourcing today. We would love to help you get your next role and achieve your professional goals.