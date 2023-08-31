Superintendent Mammographer by Stroud Resourcing Ltd
2 days agoPosted date
2 days ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum levelNo experience / No degree
Fully remoteRemote policyFully remote
Stroud Resourcing is seeking a skilled Superintendent Mammographer to join a welcoming and inclusive healthcare provider in London. This full-time healthcare role comes with a salary of £60,000 and a compelling benefits package for your commitment to quality care.
You`ll be working for an award-winning healthcare provider with an international reputation for providing 5* care. They have a Good CQC rating, high levels of patient satisfaction, and access to the latest technology and treatments available within cancer care. As an integral part of their team, you`ll also have access to excellent training and development opportunities, clinical study days, management courses, and external study.
Within this role you can expect to:
- Provide a professional, efficient, and cost-effective breast imaging service.
- Organise the training, supervision, and professional development of the staff who will be working in the Breast Imaging Unit
- Deputise for and assist the Breast Unit Lead, Deputy Imaging Manager and the Imaging Manager as required.
The ideal Superintendent Mammographer applicant will have a BSc in Diagnostic Radiography and a post-graduate certificate in mammography. You must also possess a proven track record of working within mammography and be confident in supporting the management of a service.
As a vital member of the team, and in return for your expertise, inclusive approach, and commitment, we will provide a favourable salary and benefits package that includes:
- Pension Scheme
- Healthcare Insurance & Private GP Service
- Critical Illness Cover & Life Assurance (2 x Annual Salary)
- 25 Days Holiday, Bank Holidays, and option to buy and sell annual leave
- Health Assessments, Season Ticket Loan, and more!
To learn more or to apply for this full-time Superintendent Mammographer job in London, please get in touch with Stroud Resourcing today. We would love to help you get your next role and achieve your professional goals.
You`ll be working for an award-winning healthcare provider with an international reputation for providing 5* care. They have a Good CQC rating, high levels of patient satisfaction, and access to the latest technology and treatments available within cancer care. As an integral part of their team, you`ll also have access to excellent training and development opportunities, clinical study days, management courses, and external study.
Within this role you can expect to:
- Provide a professional, efficient, and cost-effective breast imaging service.
- Organise the training, supervision, and professional development of the staff who will be working in the Breast Imaging Unit
- Deputise for and assist the Breast Unit Lead, Deputy Imaging Manager and the Imaging Manager as required.
The ideal Superintendent Mammographer applicant will have a BSc in Diagnostic Radiography and a post-graduate certificate in mammography. You must also possess a proven track record of working within mammography and be confident in supporting the management of a service.
As a vital member of the team, and in return for your expertise, inclusive approach, and commitment, we will provide a favourable salary and benefits package that includes:
- Pension Scheme
- Healthcare Insurance & Private GP Service
- Critical Illness Cover & Life Assurance (2 x Annual Salary)
- 25 Days Holiday, Bank Holidays, and option to buy and sell annual leave
- Health Assessments, Season Ticket Loan, and more!
To learn more or to apply for this full-time Superintendent Mammographer job in London, please get in touch with Stroud Resourcing today. We would love to help you get your next role and achieve your professional goals.
JOB SUMMARY
Superintendent Mammographer by Stroud Resourcing Ltd
London
2 days ago
No experience / No degree
Full-time