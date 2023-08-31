Nursery Nurse by Nurse Seekers

Nursery Nurse

Here at Nurse Seekers we are proud to be working for a not-for-profit setting near Lewisham, London. They are looking to employ an enthusiastic Qualified Nursery Practitioner for their purpose-built setting. The Nursery offers a home away from home feeling where children have access to excellent resources and a bright spacious, cheerful secure area!

Key Responsibilities



Have a genuine passion for the Early Years sector

Deliver outstanding learning opportunities and exceptional care

Safeguard and promote the health, safety and welfare of children

Plan and provide effective teaching and learning

Setting up and decontamination of instruments

Communicate with colleagues, parents/carers to meet the individual needs of the children

As a keyworker for a group of children you will ensure every individual child’s needs are met, every day

Update parents on their child’s day and development with invaluable professional feedback

You can look forward to a very competitive salary with additional benefits such as in-house training with career progression opportunities.

If this sounds like the type of vacancy you feel you have been looking for, then call Tayler or email your most-up-to-date CV to

tayler@nurseseekers.co.uk