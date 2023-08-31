Nursery Nurse by Nurse Seekers

Nursery Nurse
Here at Nurse Seekers we are proud to be working for a not-for-profit setting near Lewisham, London. They are looking to employ an enthusiastic Qualified Nursery Practitioner for their purpose-built setting. The Nursery offers a home away from home feeling where children have access to excellent resources and a bright spacious, cheerful secure area!
Key Responsibilities
- Have a genuine passion for the Early Years sector
- Deliver outstanding learning opportunities and exceptional care
- Safeguard and promote the health, safety and welfare of children
- Plan and provide effective teaching and learning
- Setting up and decontamination of instruments
- Communicate with colleagues, parents/carers to meet the individual needs of the children
- As a keyworker for a group of children you will ensure every individual child’s needs are met, every day
- Update parents on their child’s day and development with invaluable professional feedback
You can look forward to a very competitive salary with additional benefits such as in-house training with career progression opportunities.
If this sounds like the type of vacancy you feel you have been looking for, then call Tayler or email your most-up-to-date CV to