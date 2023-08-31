For Employers
Nursery Nurse by Nurse Seekers
company logo
Nurse Seekers Ltd
Other
View 88 jobs
LondonLocation
London
2 days ago
Posted date
2 days ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum level
No experience / No degree
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
OtherJob category
Other
Fully remoteRemote policy
Fully remote

Nursery Nurse

Here at Nurse Seekers we are proud to be working for a not-for-profit setting near Lewisham, London. They are looking to employ an enthusiastic Qualified Nursery Practitioner for their purpose-built setting. The Nursery offers a home away from home feeling where children have access to excellent resources and a bright spacious, cheerful secure area!

Key Responsibilities


  • Have a genuine passion for the Early Years sector
  • Deliver outstanding learning opportunities and exceptional care
  • Safeguard and promote the health, safety and welfare of children
  • Plan and provide effective teaching and learning
  • Setting up and decontamination of instruments
  • Communicate with colleagues, parents/carers to meet the individual needs of the children
  • As a keyworker for a group of children you will ensure every individual child’s needs are met, every day
  • Update parents on their child’s day and development with invaluable professional feedback

You can look forward to a very competitive salary with additional benefits such as in-house training with career progression opportunities.

If this sounds like the type of vacancy you feel you have been looking for, then call Tayler or email your most-up-to-date CV to

tayler@nurseseekers.co.uk

