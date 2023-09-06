Nursery Practitioner by Nurse Seekers

Nurse Seekers are proud to be working on behalf of an ‘OUTSTANDING’ nursery who are looking to employ a Qualified Nursery Practitioner and a Qualified Room Leader for their setting based near Bromley. This home from home nursery offers a warm and welcoming environment for little ones to grow and thrive in and truly enrich a child’s development during 0-5 years with their age specific rooms, large outdoor space and excellent forest school.

Key Responsibilities

The successful candidate must have a friendly approach with parent and carers, children and colleagues and provide a safe, stimulating and educational environment for the children, as well as maintaining a clean and organised homely environment for all children. You will be responsible for the care and development of key children and build relationships with them, recording their interests and achievements through observations. Using our satchel app to communicate with parents and carers, along with face to face meeting and report writing.

Excellent Staff Benefits!

The successful candidate will get a great range of staff benefits such as, 50% childcare discount, 6 fully paid sick days, cashback health plan which covers dental, opticians, physio and alternative therapies, along with free GP appointments and cashback on prescriptions.

You will also receive an additional day off for your birthday and a week off between Christmas and new year. In addition to this reward and recognition schemes are in place including annual awards. Employee’s receive discount off 100’s of high street stores and a discounted gym membership.

Access to 24 hour counselling support, including financial and debt advice is also offered.

If this sounds like the type of vacancy you feel you have been looking for, then apply today! Alternatively email Tayler on

with your most up-to-date CV to register your details!