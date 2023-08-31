Surgical Inpatient Ward Manager by Stroud Resourcing Ltd

Are you an experienced Ward Manager, and are you seeking a new job in Birmingham? We are recruiting for a Surgical Inpatient Ward Manager to work with a brand-new hospital due to open in Birmingham, with a salary of £45,000 and excellent benefits!

This is an incredibly exciting opportunity for an experienced Ward Manager to grow and develop their own team, establish the department from scratch and work within cutting edge facilities. Within this role you can expect to:



- Join a passionate leadership team and support with the opening of the hospital, taking lead on developing the ward team including creation of department policies and recruiting the team.

- Once opened you will oversee the day-to-day running of the department, managing the budget, recruitment, and development of the team, and looking for ways to consistently improve the services offered.

- Manage systems, control processes and risk management arrangements to support monitoring of compliance with clinical governance standards, other facility-wide policies and processes and best practice requirements.



To apply for this Surgical Inpatient Ward Manager role, you must have a clinical background as a Registered General Nurse and have an active NMC registration. You will also require the following:



- Confident managing teams of Ward Nurses and previous experience managing a department budget.

- Experience recruiting and training teams, developing processes, and overseeing the compliance of an inpatient ward.



In return for your dedication, collaboration, and commitment, you`ll receive a generous salary of £45,000 p/a and a benefits package which includes private healthcare, life assurance, 25 days holiday (with the option to buy/sell additional holiday), bank holidays and much more! You will be joining a passionate and collaborative team who are committed to providing the best care for their patients.



If this full-time Surgical Inpatient Ward Manager job in London motivates and inspires you, please apply with Stroud Resourcing today. We`d love to help you get your next role.