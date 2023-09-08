Nursery Practitioner by Nurse Seekers

It is my pleasure to announce that Nurse Seekers are recruiting a Qualified Nursery Practitioner and a Room Leader at this fantastic family-run Nursery in Mortlake. This stimulating and caring environment is looking for staff to support the organic growth they are seeing.

The successful applicant must be of real quality and have a true passion for childcare. As well as having a true understanding that each child is unique and therefore strive to ensure each child reaches their full potential.

Key Responsibilities



Deliver outstanding learning opportunities and exceptional care

Committed to ensuring your key children learn and develop at their own pace

Plan and provide effective teaching and learning

Safeguard and promote the health, safety and welfare of all children

Great Knowledge of EYFS

Communicate with colleagues, parents/carers to meet the individual needs of the children

Make accurate and effective assessments of the children during the stages of development

The successful candidate can look forward to a VERY competitive salary, continuous training and development in-house as well as several other benefits.

If this sounds like the role you have been looking for then apply today! Alternatively call Tayler on, 01926 676369