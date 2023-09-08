School Nurse by Nurse Seekers

School Nurse

Registered Nurse



Location – Near Harrow

Term time only!!

Independent School

Criteria



NMC PIN

Passion for working with young people

School Nurse experience, but not essential

Benefits



Great rates of pay

3-4 days per week

Excellent work/life balance

Supportive, community environment

Responsible for, but not limited to the following:



Working as part of the wider healthcare team at the School to ensure that physical, mental and emotional needs of pupils are met.

Undertaking health assessments of pupils who become unwell during the School day.

Responding to minor injuries and sporting accidents and accurately recording all treatments given.

Administering prescribed medications and record all information in accordance with NMC practices.

Liaising with fellow professionals, educational staff and parents/carers, with the aim of providing a high level of service and striving to continually improve and evaluate the quality of the service.

Contributing to the delivery of Health Education to students, including assisting with delivering aspects of the PSHE programme.

This is a fantastic opportunity for a Registered Nurse who wants to work in a leading School and have a role which offers a fantastic work/life balance but where no two days are the same.

If you would like any more information please apply today and out of our consultants will be in touch with further details. Or alternatively please call Nurse Seekers today on 01926 676369 to register your interest and details.