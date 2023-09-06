Nursery Practitioner by Nurse Seekers

Nurse Seekers are proud to be working on behalf of a fantastic Award Winning nursery who are looking to employ a Qualified Nursery Practitioner and a Qualified Room Leader for their setting based near Wanstead. This nursery offers a warm and welcoming environment and utilises activities in their specially curated age-specific rooms as well as in their large outdoor garden and outdoor classroom to truly enrich a child’s development during their Early Years.
Key Responsibilities
- Use a friendly approach with parents and carers, children, and colleagues
- Provide a safe, stimulating, and educational environment for the children to learn, play, explore and develop
- Maintain a homely environment for all children, which is clean and organised
- Implement interesting and inspiring activities for children to learn through play
- Build relationships with Key Children, record their interests and achievements through observations
- Be always available for your Key Children, having a responsibility for your children’s care and development
- Communicate with parents/carers through our Satchel app, face to face meetings or report writing
- Ensure that you understand and follow company Policies and Procedures
- Safeguarding is a shared responsibility to protect children, parents, and staff from harm
Staff Benefits!
The successful candidate can look forward to a range of different benefits including:
- 50% childcare discount
- 6 fully paid sick days
- Cashback heath plan covering dental, opticians, physio and alternative therapies
- Free virtual GP appointments and cashback on prescriptions
- Additional day off for your birthday
- Week off between Christmas and New Year
- Reward and recognition schemes including annual awards
- Employee benefits portal, including 100's of high street discounts
- Access to 24 hour counselling support, including financial and debt advice
- Discounted gym membership
If this sounds like the type of vacancy you feel you have been looking for, then apply today! Alternatively email Tayler on