Nursery Practitioner by Nurse Seekers

Nurse Seekers are proud to be working on behalf of a fantastic Award Winning nursery who are looking to employ a Qualified Nursery Practitioner and a Qualified Room Leader for their setting based near Wanstead. This nursery offers a warm and welcoming environment and utilises activities in their specially curated age-specific rooms as well as in their large outdoor garden and outdoor classroom to truly enrich a child’s development during their Early Years.

Key Responsibilities


  • Use a friendly approach with parents and carers, children, and colleagues
  • Provide a safe, stimulating, and educational environment for the children to learn, play, explore and develop
  • Maintain a homely environment for all children, which is clean and organised
  • Implement interesting and inspiring activities for children to learn through play
  • Build relationships with Key Children, record their interests and achievements through observations
  • Be always available for your Key Children, having a responsibility for your children’s care and development
  • Communicate with parents/carers through our Satchel app, face to face meetings or report writing
  • Ensure that you understand and follow company Policies and Procedures
  • Safeguarding is a shared responsibility to protect children, parents, and staff from harm

Staff Benefits!

The successful candidate can look forward to a range of different benefits including:


  • 50% childcare discount
  • 6 fully paid sick days
  • Cashback heath plan covering dental, opticians, physio and alternative therapies
  • Free virtual GP appointments and cashback on prescriptions
  • Additional day off for your birthday
  • Week off between Christmas and New Year
  • Reward and recognition schemes including annual awards
  • Employee benefits portal, including 100's of high street discounts
  • Access to 24 hour counselling support, including financial and debt advice
  • Discounted gym membership

If this sounds like the type of vacancy you feel you have been looking for, then apply today! Alternatively email Tayler on

with your most up-to-date CV to register your details!

