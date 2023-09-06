Nursery Practitioner by Nurse Seekers

Nurse Seekers are proud to be working on behalf of a fantastic Award Winning nursery who are looking to employ a Qualified Nursery Practitioner and a Qualified Room Leader for their setting based near Wanstead. This nursery offers a warm and welcoming environment and utilises activities in their specially curated age-specific rooms as well as in their large outdoor garden and outdoor classroom to truly enrich a child’s development during their Early Years.

Key Responsibilities



Use a friendly approach with parents and carers, children, and colleagues

Provide a safe, stimulating, and educational environment for the children to learn, play, explore and develop

Maintain a homely environment for all children, which is clean and organised

Implement interesting and inspiring activities for children to learn through play

Build relationships with Key Children, record their interests and achievements through observations

Be always available for your Key Children, having a responsibility for your children’s care and development

Communicate with parents/carers through our Satchel app, face to face meetings or report writing

Ensure that you understand and follow company Policies and Procedures

Safeguarding is a shared responsibility to protect children, parents, and staff from harm

Staff Benefits!

The successful candidate can look forward to a range of different benefits including:



50% childcare discount

6 fully paid sick days

Cashback heath plan covering dental, opticians, physio and alternative therapies

Free virtual GP appointments and cashback on prescriptions

Additional day off for your birthday

Week off between Christmas and New Year

Reward and recognition schemes including annual awards

Employee benefits portal, including 100's of high street discounts

Access to 24 hour counselling support, including financial and debt advice

Discounted gym membership

If this sounds like the type of vacancy you feel you have been looking for, then apply today! Alternatively email Tayler on

with your most up-to-date CV to register your details!