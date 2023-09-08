Nursery Practitioner by Nurse Seekers

Nurse Seekers are proud to be working on behalf of an ‘OUTSTANDING’ nursery who are looking to employ a Qualified Nursery Practitioner and a Qualified Room Leader for their setting based near Hanwell, West Ealing. This nursery utilises activities in their specially curated age-specific rooms as well as in their outdoor area, to truly enrich a child’s development during their Early Years.

Key Responsibilities



Have an excellent understanding of the EYFS

Be able to implement the EYFS in to planning activities

Build strong relationships with the team, the children and parents/carers



To understand the importance of assessment, and ensure all children receive the statutory progress checks required.

To maintain records of your key children’s development and learning journeys and share with parents, carers and other professionals.

To be involved in out of working hours’ activities, e.g. training, staff meetings, etc

Staff Benefits!

The successful candidate can look forward to a range of different benefits including:



50% childcare discount

6 fully paid sick days

Cashback heath plan covering dental, opticians, physio and alternative therapies

Free virtual GP appointments and cashback on prescriptions

Additional day off for your birthday

Week off between Christmas and New Year

Reward and recognition schemes including annual awards

Employee benefits portal, including 100's of high street discounts

Access to 24 hour counselling support, including financial and debt advice

Discounted gym membership

If this sounds like the type of vacancy you feel you have been looking for, then apply today! Alternatively email Tayler on

with your most up-to-date CV to register your details!