Nursery Practitioner by Nurse Seekers

Nurse Seekers are proud to be working on behalf of an ‘OUTSTANDING’ nursery who are looking to employ a Qualified Nursery Practitioner and a Qualified Room Leader for their setting based near Hanwell, West Ealing. This nursery utilises activities in their specially curated age-specific rooms as well as in their outdoor area, to truly enrich a child’s development during their Early Years.

Key Responsibilities


  • Have an excellent understanding of the EYFS
  • Be able to implement the EYFS in to planning activities
  • Build strong relationships with the team, the children and parents/carers


  • To understand the importance of assessment, and ensure all children receive the statutory progress checks required.
  • To maintain records of your key children’s development and learning journeys and share with parents, carers and other professionals.
  • To be involved in out of working hours’ activities, e.g. training, staff meetings, etc

Staff Benefits!

The successful candidate can look forward to a range of different benefits including:


  • 50% childcare discount
  • 6 fully paid sick days
  • Cashback heath plan covering dental, opticians, physio and alternative therapies
  • Free virtual GP appointments and cashback on prescriptions
  • Additional day off for your birthday
  • Week off between Christmas and New Year
  • Reward and recognition schemes including annual awards
  • Employee benefits portal, including 100's of high street discounts
  • Access to 24 hour counselling support, including financial and debt advice
  • Discounted gym membership

If this sounds like the type of vacancy you feel you have been looking for, then apply today! Alternatively email Tayler on

with your most up-to-date CV to register your details!

