Nursery Practitioner by Nurse Seekers

Nurse Seekers are proud to be working on behalf of an ‘OUTSTANDING’ nursery who are looking to employ a Qualified Nursery Practitioner and a Qualified Room Leader for their setting based near Hanwell, West Ealing. This nursery utilises activities in their specially curated age-specific rooms as well as in their outdoor area, to truly enrich a child’s development during their Early Years.
Key Responsibilities
- Have an excellent understanding of the EYFS
- Be able to implement the EYFS in to planning activities
- Build strong relationships with the team, the children and parents/carers
- To understand the importance of assessment, and ensure all children receive the statutory progress checks required.
- To maintain records of your key children’s development and learning journeys and share with parents, carers and other professionals.
- To be involved in out of working hours’ activities, e.g. training, staff meetings, etc
Staff Benefits!
The successful candidate can look forward to a range of different benefits including:
- 50% childcare discount
- 6 fully paid sick days
- Cashback heath plan covering dental, opticians, physio and alternative therapies
- Free virtual GP appointments and cashback on prescriptions
- Additional day off for your birthday
- Week off between Christmas and New Year
- Reward and recognition schemes including annual awards
- Employee benefits portal, including 100's of high street discounts
- Access to 24 hour counselling support, including financial and debt advice
- Discounted gym membership
If this sounds like the type of vacancy you feel you have been looking for, then apply today! Alternatively email Tayler on