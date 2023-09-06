Registered Nurse RMN or RNLD by Nurse Seekers

Registered Nurse RMN RNLD

The Company

Nurse Seekers are proud to be working for a fantastic purpose-built residential nursing care home located in Burton-on-Trent. Our client provides a professional and personalised approach, which aims to give the dedicated and intensive care required, whilst at the same time promoting their physical well being and happiness. They are now looking to expand their dedicated team with an enthusiastic, experienced and caring registered nurse RMN RNLD.

My client covers a range of areas including dementia, mental health conditions and complex behaviours.

The Role

The right registered nurse RMN RNLD should possess excellent communication and clinical skills, as well as being highly motivated in their work. You must show leadership qualities as and when required to ensure the smooth day to day running of the care home.

Directly reporting to the unit manager you as a registered nurse RMN RNLD will be accountable for providing the highest standard of care and nursing expected of an experienced mental health nurse across all aspects of the role. Flexibility in your approach is a must as you will be required to work alternate weekends and a variety of shift patterns including, days, evenings and nights where appropriate.

Benefits

In return for your hard work and flexibility my client is offering an excellent rate of pay with an annual review and pay increase for all members of staff. A long with this you will receive on going, in-house training. Fantastic career opportunities will be given to you to expand and develop your own career within a forward thinking, modern healthcare provider.

Apply

If this sounds like the perfect position for you, then please call one of our consultants on 01926 676369 or register your details with us.

Nurse Seekers are always seeking RGNs, RMNs and RNLDs across the UK. If you are currently seeking a new post, then please feel free to get in touch or send us your CV and we will commit to finding your perfect position.