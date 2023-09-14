Nursery Deputy Manager by Nurse Seekers

Our Client is looking to employ an experienced Nursery Deputy Manager for their high-quality nursery in Fulwood, Preston. The successful candidate will be a highly motivated, empathetic leader for this setting with strong personal ownership and succinct verbal and written communication skills. You have a high level of influencing and partnering skills with a combination of focus on the well-being and care of children and social needs for them to grown in the future.

Key Responsibilities



Deliver outstanding learning opportunities and exceptional care

The ability to work on your own initiative

Contribute to the effectiveness of team work by: - Communication is a vital part of team work - Supporting management in remaining ‘good’ and strive towards achieving outstanding with Ofsted

Safeguard and promote the health, safety and welfare of children

Great Knowledge of EYFS

Communicate with colleagues, parents/carers to meet the individual needs of the children

Responsible at all times for high standards of care and education of children between 3 months to 5 years in accordance with statutory requirements

To keep a high organised standard of the day-to-day management, staffing, organisation and smooth running of the Nursery. To develop the ethos of the nursery and to create a welcoming and family friendly environment.

Be prepared for Ofsted and ready to represent the setting in a professional manner

Ensure accurate assessments and observations are undertaken for all children through their time at the Nursery

Ensure effective recruitment and induction of new staff, including all appropriate checks of suitability e.g.: references, qualifications & right to work

Be accountable and responsible for day to day financial management directly relating to the nursery, including debt management of outstanding nursery fees

You must be available to attend all out of hours activities: staff meetings, manager meetings, training, parents’ evenings, nursery events

Building relationships with parents, encouraging input of ideas and suggestions, using questionnaires and other communications to support the continuous improvement of the nursery

To deliver a high standard of learning, development and care for all children and Ofsted requirements.

To deputise for the Practice Manager.

• To be the lead practitioner in the setting, modelling highly effective practice

• To supervise and appraise nursery staff as directed.

• To ensure the nursery is a safe environment for children, staff and others.

• To support the manager in the day-to-day finances and budgeting of the setting.

• To develop partnerships with parents/carers to increase involvement in their child’s development.

• To be the primary point of contact for members of the team

• To be responsible for any tasks delegated by the Practice Manager.

Essential



NNEB or BTEC CACHE in Childcare or NVQ level 3

At least 3 years occupational experience working and caring for children under 5 within a nursery environment

At least 1 year’s current experience in a supervisory role

Passion to deliver high quality childcare and exciting learning opportunities

Benefits



Excellent competitive salary

Employer contribution into your pension

Enhanced annual leave

If this sounds like the type of vacancy you feel you have been looking for, then call Olivia or one of our Nursery Team on 01926 676369 or register your details.