Nursery Nurse by Nurse Seekers
company logo
Nurse Seekers Ltd
Other
View 132 jobs
LeedsLocation
Leeds
3 hours ago
Posted date
3 hours ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum level
No experience / No degree
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
OtherJob category
Other
Fully remoteRemote policy
Fully remote

Nurse Seekers are proud to be working on behalf of a lovely private day Nursery based near Burley-in-Wharfedale, Ilkley, who are looking to recruit a passionate and motivated Nursery Nurse who must be great at using their initiative, be hard-working and an inspiring role-model for young children and their development.

Key Responsibilities


  • Have a genuine passion for the Early Years sector
  • Deliver outstanding learning opportunities and exceptional care
  • Safeguard and promote the health, safety and welfare of children
  • Plan and provide effective teaching and learning
  • Setting up and decontamination of instruments
  • Communicate with colleagues, parents/carers to meet the individual needs of the children
  • As a keyworker for a group of children you will ensure every individual child’s needs are met, every day
  • Update parents on their child’s day and development with invaluable professional feedback

Qualifications & Experience

•        Childcare and Education qualification equivalent to NVQ level 2 or 3

•        Be able to engage with children, staff and be creative

•        First Aid qualification

•        Knowledge of child protection and safeguarding

•        Strong communication skills

Benefits


  • A great holiday allowance
  • Annual salary reviews
  • Annual Christmas party and awards evening
  • Dress down days
  • Ongoing training and development
  • Christmas Closure
  • Discounted childcare and your child can attend the setting you work at if you wish.
  • People’s Pension Scheme
  • Mental first aiders to support staff
  • A counselling service

The nursery really appreciates their staff in having a great work life balance and they offer flexible working arrangements with both full and part time roles and a choice of 4 day or 5 day working week for full time roles.

If this sounds like the type of vacancy you feel you have been looking for, then call Ollie or one of our nursery team on 01926 676369 or register your details.

