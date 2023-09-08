Nursery Nurse by Nurse Seekers

Nurse Seekers are proud to be working on behalf of a lovely private day Nursery based near Burley-in-Wharfedale, Ilkley, who are looking to recruit a passionate and motivated Nursery Nurse who must be great at using their initiative, be hard-working and an inspiring role-model for young children and their development.

Key Responsibilities



Have a genuine passion for the Early Years sector

Deliver outstanding learning opportunities and exceptional care

Safeguard and promote the health, safety and welfare of children

Plan and provide effective teaching and learning

Communicate with colleagues, parents/carers to meet the individual needs of the children

As a keyworker for a group of children you will ensure every individual child’s needs are met, every day

Update parents on their child’s day and development with invaluable professional feedback

Qualifications & Experience

• Childcare and Education qualification equivalent to NVQ level 2 or 3

• Be able to engage with children, staff and be creative

• First Aid qualification

• Knowledge of child protection and safeguarding

• Strong communication skills

Benefits



A great holiday allowance

Annual salary reviews

Annual Christmas party and awards evening

Dress down days

Ongoing training and development

Christmas Closure

Discounted childcare and your child can attend the setting you work at if you wish.

People’s Pension Scheme

Mental first aiders to support staff

A counselling service

The nursery really appreciates their staff in having a great work life balance and they offer flexible working arrangements with both full and part time roles and a choice of 4 day or 5 day working week for full time roles.

If this sounds like the type of vacancy you feel you have been looking for, then call Ollie or one of our nursery team on 01926 676369 or register your details.