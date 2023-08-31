Nursery Manager by Nurse Seekers

Our Client is looking to employ an experienced Nursery Manager for their high-quality nursery near Barnet, London. The successful candidate will be a highly motivated, empathetic leader for this setting with strong personal ownership and succinct verbal and written communication skills. You have a high level of influencing and partnering skills with a combination of focus on the well-being and care of children and social needs for them to grown in the future.
Key Responsibilities
- Deliver outstanding learning opportunities and exceptional care
- The ability to work on your own initiative
- Contribute to the effectiveness of team work by: - Communication is a vital part of team work - Supporting management in remaining ‘good’ and strive towards achieving outstanding with Ofsted
- Safeguard and promote the health, safety and welfare of children
- Great Knowledge of EYFS
- Communicate with colleagues, parents/carers to meet the individual needs of the children
- Responsible at all times for high standards of care and education of children between 3 months to 5 years in accordance with statutory requirements
- To keep a high organised standard of the day-to-day management, staffing, organisation and smooth running of the Nursery. To develop the ethos of the nursery and to create a welcoming and family friendly environment.
- Be prepared for Ofsted and ready to represent the setting in a professional manner
- Ensure accurate assessments and observations are undertaken for all children through their time at the Nursery
- Ensure effective recruitment and induction of new staff, including all appropriate checks of suitability e.g.: references, qualifications & right to work
- As a Nursery Manager you will have appropriate contracted hours, however there is a need for flexibility based on your role of Manager which could include working in different rooms as and when required to ensure effective operation of the nursery. There may be occasions you will need to work longer than your contracted hours order to ensure the ratio and operational requirements of the nursery are met
- Be a key holder for the Nursery and be responsible for the Health and Safety issues, Nursery, ensuring all polices are up to date and are complied with. Ensure the building is both safe and well maintained and that the needs for repairs are promptly reported to the Director
- Be accountable and responsible for day to day financial management directly relating to the nursery, including debt management of outstanding nursery fees
- You must be available to attend all out of hours activities: staff meetings, manager meetings, training, parents’ evenings, nursery events
- Manage the capacity and occupancy levels, follow up on all enquiries for childcare places, including booking parents’ tours around the nursery
- Building relationships with parents, encouraging input of ideas and suggestions, using questionnaires and other communications to support the continuous improvement of the nursery
Essential
- Minimum Level 4 childcare qualification
- 10 years leadership and management of a large nursery and its team
- Demonstrable experience in organising the smooth running of a nursery in excess of 55 places
- Demonstrable experience in creating a collaborative and all-inclusive nursery environment
- Experience of leading a large nursery through a minimum 2 Ofsted inspections
Benefits
- Excellent competitive salary
- Employer contribution into your pension
- Enhanced annual leave
- Working in a 55-place nursery setting
If this sounds like the type of vacancy you feel you have been looking for, then call Olivia or one of our Nursery Team on 01926 676369 or register your details.