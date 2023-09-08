Nursery Practitioner by Nurse Seekers

Our Client is looking to employ a Level 2 or 3 Qualified Nursery Practitioner for their high-quality nursery near Barnet, London. The successful candidate must be passionate, dedicated and driven to make sure each child receives the best experience that is rich in care and education whilst meeting their individual, physical and social needs for them to grown in the future.
Key Responsibilities
- Deliver outstanding learning opportunities and exceptional care
- The ability to work on your own initiative
- Contribute to the effectiveness of team work by: - Communication is a vital part of team work - Supporting management in remaining ‘good’ and strive towards achieving outstanding with Ofsted
- The preparation and completion of activities to suit each individual child's stage of development
- Plan and provide effective teaching and learning
- Safeguard and promote the health, safety and welfare of children
- Great Knowledge of EYFS
- Communicate with colleagues, parents/carers to meet the individual needs of the children
- Make accurate and effective assessments of the children during the stages of development
Essential
- NVQ 2 or 3 or equivalent qualification in Childcare
- High level of competency in communication, literacy and writing skills.
Benefits
- You will receive a Welcome Bonus of £400 on completion of your 6-month probationary period
- Annual salary reviews
- Contribute to your Pension
- Compensate for overtime through pay or time off
- 25% childcare fees staff discount
- Access to training
- Your birthday will be celebrated with flowers and birthday card
- Each member of staff receives half day off for Christmas shopping
- Minimum of 2 social events per year paid by the Nursery
If this sounds like the type of vacancy you feel you have been looking for, then call Olivia or one of our Nursery Team on 01926 676369 or register your details.