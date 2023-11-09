ITU Ward Manager (RGN) by Stroud Resourcing Ltd

Stroud Resourcing has an exciting opportunity for a skilled and collaborative ITU Ward Manager to join our client`s welcoming team. This full-time role is based in Central London and offers an attractive salary of £59,000 plus excellent benefits.



As the ITU Ward Manager, you will clinically support the critical care department to promote and ensure that outstanding patient care is always provided. This role will create huge career progressional opportunities for someone who aspires to develop into an ITU Matron or Head of Nursing position in the future.



If you were already performing this role, here are some areas you could expect to be covering:



- Guide and empower your team to ensure that outstanding patient care is always delivered and maintained.

- Take responsibility for overseeing the successful day to day running of the department as well as the supervision and mentoring of staff.

- With high levels of autonomy you will be empowered to work with the hospitals Senior Management Team to grow and develp the service.

- You will have budget responsibility and will ensure that patient safety and outstanding patient experiences are maintained throughout the unit, whilst adhering to clinical governance and CQC standards & regulations.



We are looking for an ITU Ward Manager with previous clinical experience within ITU and looking after Level 3 patients. You will also require the following:



- Confidence in managing nursing teams.

- Ability to mentor junior members of the team.

- Experience overseeing budgetary responsibility for a department.

- Previous experience with governance and compliance within ITU.



If you`re looking to impact and create change positively - this is the role for you! In exchange for your inclusive and committed approach you`ll be rewarded with an excellent salary of £59,000 and benefits package. Benefits include:



- Pension Scheme

- Healthcare Insurance

- Critical Illness Cover

- 25 Days Holiday plus Bank Holidays and the option to buy and sell additional annual leave

- Health Assessments

- Season Ticket Loan and more!



Please don`t hesitate to get in touch with our Stroud Resourcing team today to apply if this full-time ITU Ward Manager job in London sounds right for you. We would be thrilled to hear from you!