Oncology Charge Nurse/Sister by Stroud Resourcing Ltd

Stroud Resourcing has an exciting opportunity for an experienced and dedicated Oncology Charge Nurse/Sister to join our client`s welcoming and friendly team. This full-time oncology nursing role is based in London and offers a salary of £55,000 (with additional enhancements) and excellent benefits.



As an Oncology Charge Nurse/Sister, you will manage the day-to-day running of the Oncology unit, overseeing a team of nurses, healthcare assistants and specialist therapists to ensure all patients have a great experience. You will also provide safe and individualised care for all patients, working closely with the MDT to ensure a smooth patient pathway. Please note that this position is 37.5 hours per week and will include some unsocial hours.



To apply for this Charge Nurse role, you will need to be an NMC Registered Nurse with a proven track record of working with oncology patients within an inpatient setting. You should also be confident in administering SACT.



In return for your dedication, collaboration, and commitment, you will receive a salary of £55,000 and the following benefits:



- A pension scheme

- Healthcare insurance and private GP service

- Critical illness cover

- Life assurance (2x annual salary)

- 25 days of holiday plus bank holidays and more!



For full details and to apply for this full-time Oncology Charge Nurse/Sister job in London, please get in touch with Stroud Resourcing today. We`d love to hear from you!