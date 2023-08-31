Pharmacy Lead by Stroud Resourcing Ltd
2 days agoPosted date
2 days ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum levelNo experience / No degree
Fully remoteRemote policyFully remote
Do you have pharmacy experience, and are you seeking a new job in Stirlingshire? If so, we`d love to hear from you! Stroud Resourcing is helping a top hospital recruit a collaborative and skilled Pharmacy Lead to join their inclusive and welcoming team. This full-time Lead Pharmacist role comes with a salary of £50,000 and many excellent benefits.
As a Pharmacy Lead, you will be responsible for clinically supporting the department to ensure a high standard of patient care. You will also direct the department with support from the senior management team.
In this Lead Pharmacist job, you can expect to:
- Be responsible for the daily management of the pharmacy department
- Organise the inpatient pharmacy rotas, weekend and on-call cover
- Ensure the department is adequately staffed
- Ensure compliance with various frameworks
To succeed in this Pharmacy Lead role, you will need previous experience in a similar position.
In return for your dedication, collaboration and commitment, you will receive a salary of £50,000 and the following benefits:
- Pension contribution
- Private healthcare insurance
- Life assurance
- 25 days of holiday plus bank holidays
- Free parking and more!
If this full-time Pharmacy Lead position in Stirlingshire sounds like the right career move for you, please get in touch with Stroud Resourcing today. We look forward to hearing from you!
As a Pharmacy Lead, you will be responsible for clinically supporting the department to ensure a high standard of patient care. You will also direct the department with support from the senior management team.
In this Lead Pharmacist job, you can expect to:
- Be responsible for the daily management of the pharmacy department
- Organise the inpatient pharmacy rotas, weekend and on-call cover
- Ensure the department is adequately staffed
- Ensure compliance with various frameworks
To succeed in this Pharmacy Lead role, you will need previous experience in a similar position.
In return for your dedication, collaboration and commitment, you will receive a salary of £50,000 and the following benefits:
- Pension contribution
- Private healthcare insurance
- Life assurance
- 25 days of holiday plus bank holidays
- Free parking and more!
If this full-time Pharmacy Lead position in Stirlingshire sounds like the right career move for you, please get in touch with Stroud Resourcing today. We look forward to hearing from you!
JOB SUMMARY
Pharmacy Lead by Stroud Resourcing Ltd
Stirling
2 days ago
No experience / No degree
Full-time