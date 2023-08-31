Pharmacy Lead by Stroud Resourcing Ltd

Do you have pharmacy experience, and are you seeking a new job in Stirlingshire? If so, we`d love to hear from you! Stroud Resourcing is helping a top hospital recruit a collaborative and skilled Pharmacy Lead to join their inclusive and welcoming team. This full-time Lead Pharmacist role comes with a salary of £50,000 and many excellent benefits.



As a Pharmacy Lead, you will be responsible for clinically supporting the department to ensure a high standard of patient care. You will also direct the department with support from the senior management team.



In this Lead Pharmacist job, you can expect to:



- Be responsible for the daily management of the pharmacy department

- Organise the inpatient pharmacy rotas, weekend and on-call cover

- Ensure the department is adequately staffed

- Ensure compliance with various frameworks



To succeed in this Pharmacy Lead role, you will need previous experience in a similar position.



In return for your dedication, collaboration and commitment, you will receive a salary of £50,000 and the following benefits:



- Pension contribution

- Private healthcare insurance

- Life assurance

- 25 days of holiday plus bank holidays

- Free parking and more!



If this full-time Pharmacy Lead position in Stirlingshire sounds like the right career move for you, please get in touch with Stroud Resourcing today. We look forward to hearing from you!