Care Home Manager by Nurse Seekers

Are you an enthusiastic and motivated Registered Home Manager? If so, please read on……



Avon Search and Selection are excited to be working with a Care provider of choice to help them source an experienced Home Manager to join their team at one their Private Specialist care facilities in Plymouth. The company provides luxurious, modern facilities and the highest levels of care for its clients.



The Person

The successful person must have a minimum of 2 years’ experience in a similar role previous. You will need to be a experienced Registered Home Manager and ideally have your RMA or be willing to work towards it.

The individual will have achieved a Good/Outstanding CQC rating in their last CQC inspection.

Qualified at either NVQ Lv4 in a directly relevant qualification or holding a Lv5 Health & Social Care Diploma.



Main Responsibilities

• To provide leadership of the Care, Facilities and Administration teams of the Care Home.

• To ensure that all regulatory requirements are met and that they are aware of there relevant regulations that apply to the service being managed.

• To maintain the operations of the service at the highest standards possible, within the financial budget or other parameters set by the Company.

• To carry out and provide leadership in marketing The Home and selling its services.

• To manage the services within The Home in accordance with standards agreed with the Registered Provider, legislative requirements and relevant regulations and in line with accepted best practices.