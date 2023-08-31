Registered Nurse by Nurse Seekers

Calling all Nurses! - Stone

Are you an RGN/RMN looking for a job where you are valued by your employer?

Would you like to be a part of a friendly and supportive team?

Would you like a full-time position with a competitive rate of pay?

Then this is the role for you!

Nurse seekers are honoured to be working alongside a beautiful, new nursing home which is located near the beautiful town of Stone. This home provides person centred care, delivered by a motivational team who their resident’s with dignity and respect at all times. They are actively seeking an eager and friendly applicant to take up the role of registered nurse to complete their established and well accomplished team.

Ideal candidate for this role



Flexible

Excellent communication skills

Reliable

Caring and compassionate

Able to work independently and as part of a team

Motivated

Benefits



Rota given 4 weeks in advance

Welcome bonus after 6 months probationary period of £300

Paid training

Free staff meals

Company pension

Free parking

In order to be considered for this role, you will need to have an RGN/RMN qualification and be registered with the Nursing and Midwifery council (NMC) with an active pin.

Please call Tom for further details about this amazing position on 01926 676369 today!