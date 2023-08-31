Nursery Nurse by Nurse Seekers

Nursery Nurse

Here at Nurse Seekers we are proud to be working for a newly established, quality day nursery based near Bristol. They are looking to employ an a passionate, dedicated, and enthusiastic Level 2 or 3 Qualified Nursery Practitioner who will need to provide and maintain a high quality service to children working as part of a staff team to meet children’s individual needs

Key Responsibilities



Have a genuine passion for the Early Years sector



To know the nurseries policies and procedures, work within them at all times and to support other staff to adhere to them.

To keep records and provide other administrative support as required.

To support and develop an environment which is inclusive for all and recognises and encourages diversity.

To represent the setting professionally at all times, maintaining the settings integrity and being open to giving and receiving feedback.

To undertake any other duties as reasonably directed by the Nursery Manager or your Room Leader.

To develop and maintain positive relationships with children and families.

To assist with the planning and delivery of a wide range of activities to meet children’s needs.

To work within the EYFS and promote high standards of care for the children.

To use observation and reflective practice to contribute to planning and evaluation in the setting.

To take any action required to ensure the safety and welfare of children and to report any concern immediately to the Nursery Manager.

You are required to have:



A recognised Level 2 or 3 Early Years Qualification or equivalent

Experience of working with children aged under 5.

Knowledge of Ofsted requirements and the EYFS. This is essential

Sufficient understanding and use of English

Ability to communicate effectively with all children, staff and families

Benefits



Very competitive salary/ Real living wage salaries provided

Employee Pension, Contributions Up to 9%

Company Sick Pay, Dependency Leave & Wellbeing Day

7 Weeks Holiday PLUS Christmas and New Year Off

Stay Safe – Personal safety system for all staff, whether walking to work or out with friends on the weekend.

Employee Childcare Discounts

First Bus Travel Card - When you travel to work by bus or train, the nursery will pay for it across Bristol and Bath, 7 days a week

PerkBox - a platform designed to enrich the employee experience, both inside and outside of work, with thousands of everyday discounts and offers

PerkBox Medical - Book appointments and speak to a fully qualified UK private GP within minutes, wherever you are.

If this sounds like the type of vacancy you feel you have been looking for, then call Ollie or one of our Nursery Team on 01926676369 or email your most-up-to-date CV to

oliver@nurseseekers.co.uk