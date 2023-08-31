Registered Nurse by Nurse Seekers

Registered General Nurse RGN

The Company

Nurse Seekers are extremely proud to be working for one of the leading care providers in the Oxford area. My client offers a mixture of long term and short term general nursing and post operative care within a homely environment. They strive to provide a high standard of patient care, ensuring privacy, dignity and freedom of individual choice and supported by dedicated and caring staff. Their home is located in the lovely area of Headington with easy access to all local amenities.

The Role

My client is looking to add to their team with a fantastic RGN Qualified Nurse. As a Registered General Nurse at this fantastic care provider, you will be joining a team of highly experienced, dedicated staff who enrich an environment that promotes integrity, honesty and a focus on the best possible outcome for their residents.

This position is a fantastic opportunity if you want to utilise your skills as a Registered General Nurse and be appreciated for the work you put in. You will be reporting to a well-respected manager whilst being expected to have good communication and organisation skills, whilst providing the highest standard of care. For this role you must be registered with the NMC and maintain the safest and suitable environment for residents and staff.

Benefits

My client offers an excellent rate of pay and has many great staff benefits, also additional training is provided and there is always room for career progression as they will always look to promote from within. With this, you will have flexibility and reliability also.

Apply

If you require any more information, do not hesitate to get in touch with Jamie at Nurse Seekers on 01926 676369 for more details.

