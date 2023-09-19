For Employers
Nursery Practitioner by Nurse Seekers
Nurse Seekers Ltd
Other
LondonLocation
London
7 hours ago
Posted date
7 hours ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum level
No experience / No degree
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
OtherJob category
Other
Fully remoteRemote policy
Fully remote

Nursery Practitioner

Nurse Seekers are proud to be working on behalf of a lovely day Nursery based Islington, London. who are looking to recruit a passionate and motivated Level 3 Qualified Nursery Practitioner. This unique setting with its open-door policy allows the children to choose whether and when to play outside. This promotes all areas of children’s development, coupled with the weekly trip to the wood.

Key Responsibilities


  • Have a genuine passion for the Early Years sector
  • Deliver outstanding learning opportunities and exceptional care
  • Safeguard and promote the health, safety and welfare of children
  • Plan and provide effective teaching and learning
  • Setting up and decontamination of instruments
  • Communicate with colleagues, parents/carers to meet the individual needs of the children
  • As a keyworker for a group of children you will ensure every individual child’s needs are met, every day
  • Update parents on their child’s day and development with invaluable professional feedback

Qualifications & Experience

•        Childcare and Education qualification

•        Be able to engage with children, staff and be creative

•        First Aid qualification

•        Knowledge of child protection and safeguarding

•        Strong communication skills

The right candidate can look forward to a generous salary and in-house progression!

•        If this sounds like the type of vacancy you feel you have been looking for, then apply today. Alternatively email your most up-to-date CV to

tayler@nurseseekers.co.uk

