Nursery Practitioner by Nurse Seekers

Nursery Practitioner

Nurse Seekers are proud to be working on behalf of a lovely day Nursery based Islington, London. who are looking to recruit a passionate and motivated Level 3 Qualified Nursery Practitioner. This unique setting with its open-door policy allows the children to choose whether and when to play outside. This promotes all areas of children’s development, coupled with the weekly trip to the wood.

Key Responsibilities



Have a genuine passion for the Early Years sector

Deliver outstanding learning opportunities and exceptional care

Safeguard and promote the health, safety and welfare of children

Plan and provide effective teaching and learning

Setting up and decontamination of instruments

Communicate with colleagues, parents/carers to meet the individual needs of the children

As a keyworker for a group of children you will ensure every individual child’s needs are met, every day

Update parents on their child’s day and development with invaluable professional feedback

Qualifications & Experience

• Childcare and Education qualification

• Be able to engage with children, staff and be creative

• First Aid qualification

• Knowledge of child protection and safeguarding

• Strong communication skills

The right candidate can look forward to a generous salary and in-house progression!

• If this sounds like the type of vacancy you feel you have been looking for, then apply today. Alternatively email your most up-to-date CV to

tayler@nurseseekers.co.uk