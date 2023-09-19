Nursery Practitioner by Nurse Seekers

Nursery Practitioner
Nurse Seekers are proud to be working on behalf of a lovely day Nursery based Islington, London. who are looking to recruit a passionate and motivated Level 3 Qualified Nursery Practitioner. This unique setting with its open-door policy allows the children to choose whether and when to play outside. This promotes all areas of children’s development, coupled with the weekly trip to the wood.
Key Responsibilities
- Have a genuine passion for the Early Years sector
- Deliver outstanding learning opportunities and exceptional care
- Safeguard and promote the health, safety and welfare of children
- Plan and provide effective teaching and learning
- Communicate with colleagues, parents/carers to meet the individual needs of the children
- As a keyworker for a group of children you will ensure every individual child’s needs are met, every day
- Update parents on their child’s day and development with invaluable professional feedback
Qualifications & Experience
• Childcare and Education qualification
• Be able to engage with children, staff and be creative
• First Aid qualification
• Knowledge of child protection and safeguarding
• Strong communication skills
The right candidate can look forward to a generous salary and in-house progression!
• If this sounds like the type of vacancy you feel you have been looking for, then apply today. Alternatively email your most up-to-date CV to