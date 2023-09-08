Chef by Nurse Seekers

We have got the ingredients for your next amazing job in Catering. Our Client is looking for a Chef to support their Head Chef in a fabulous Care Home in Uttoxeter.

Having a Job in Catering, working 9am to 6pm is unheard of as a rule. This Job will allow you evenings off and offers a great shift pattern of 4 days one week and 3 days the next.

Other tasty benefits include…



Full/part time opportunities with flexible working hours

Excellent rates of pay

Company benefits

Guaranteed Hours

Training & Development

For any further information please call Myles 01789 867181 or apply today, but be quick because …BANG! And the job may be gone.