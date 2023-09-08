Chef by Nurse Seekers
3 hours agoPosted date
3 hours ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum levelNo experience / No degree
Fully remoteRemote policyFully remote
We have got the ingredients for your next amazing job in Catering. Our Client is looking for a Chef to support their Head Chef in a fabulous Care Home in Uttoxeter.
Having a Job in Catering, working 9am to 6pm is unheard of as a rule. This Job will allow you evenings off and offers a great shift pattern of 4 days one week and 3 days the next.
Other tasty benefits include…
- Full/part time opportunities with flexible working hours
- Excellent rates of pay
- Company benefits
- Guaranteed Hours
- Training & Development
For any further information please call Myles 01789 867181 or apply today, but be quick because …BANG! And the job may be gone.
JOB SUMMARY
Chef by Nurse Seekers
Uttoxeter
3 hours ago
No experience / No degree
Full-time