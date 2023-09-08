For Employers
Chef by Nurse Seekers
Nurse Seekers Ltd
Other
Uttoxeter
Uttoxeter
3 hours ago
Posted date
3 hours ago
No experience / No degree
No experience / No degree
Full-time
Full-time
Other
Other
Fully remoteRemote policy
Fully remote

We have got the ingredients for your next amazing job in Catering.  Our Client is looking for a Chef to support their Head Chef in a fabulous Care Home in Uttoxeter. 

Having a Job in Catering, working 9am to 6pm is unheard of as a rule.  This Job will allow you evenings off and offers a great shift pattern of 4 days one week and 3 days the next.

Other tasty benefits include…


  • Full/part time opportunities with flexible working hours
  • Excellent rates of pay
  • Company benefits
  • Guaranteed Hours
  • Training & Development

For any further information please call Myles 01789 867181 or apply today, but be quick because …BANG! And the job may be gone.

