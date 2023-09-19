Room Leader by Nurse Seekers

Room Leader

Nurse Seekers is proud to be recruiting Room Leader on behalf of a private quality Nursery based near Canning Town, London. The successful candidate must be an energetic and passionate individual with a real passion for childcare and want to work with children to fulfil their greatest potential!

Key Responsibilities



To be the main contact for the designated Nursery room, working alongside a team of Practitioners to ensure that the room operates smoothly and provides a safe environment for the children within the setting.

Deliver a truly OUTSTANDING ROOM Experience and nurture an EXCEPTIONAL Team.

Plan, prepare and participate in a range of activities in line with the EYFS (Early Years Foundation Service) Framework, to promote each child’s physical, intellectual and emotional needs to enable them to reach their full potential. A child centred approach to teaching using creative and exciting methods to engage and stimulate.

Implement activities which encourage linguistic and social interaction between children and their carers.

Support the Nursery Practitioners and students in the implementation and evaluation of children’s planning and progress.

Be a key worker for a group of children by observing, monitoring and recording each individual’s development.

Complete Nursery Management System entries for children within the setting - observing, monitoring and capturing information and progress which is logged within the individual online learning journals.

Attend staff training, meetings, parents’ evenings and open days as required.

Communicate with parents / carers about the day to day needs of the children by fostering parental involvement and encouraging positive parenting skills.

Help children acquire self-help skills including dressing, feeding, toilet training and an awareness of personal hygiene.

Perform the role of a Deputy LEAD as appropriate at times ~ like Deputy DSL, Fire Warden, First Aider, SENCO etc; as required (provided fully qualified for that role).

Provide feedback and inputs on learnings, innovations, enhancements, team dynamics to help us deliver an exceptional service and practice.

Come fully prepared for 1-1 meetings, supervisions, team meetings etc and demonstrate accountability and responsibility by actioning on meeting action items and priorities

Essential Qualifications



NNEB/CACHE, BTEC or NVQ in Childcare at Level 3 or above

GCSE – Maths and English – Grade C and above / or Functional Skills – Level 2 – English, Maths and ICT

Paediatric First Aid Certificate

Essential Skills



Recent experience of working in a care/education early-years setting

Experience of planning, short, medium and long-term plans in an early-years setting to meet the needs of both individual children and those in a group setting.

Experience of providing a nursery curriculum for 0-3 and/or 3-5-year olds

Knowledge/experience of meeting the needs of children and families

Benefits

This role offers a wide range of in-house training opportunities, together with an excellent scope for progression and opportunities for a review of salary, coupled with a competitive salary. As well as a generous holiday allowance and weekly wellness sessions for all staff to support wellbeing.

If this sounds like the type of vacancy you feel you have been looking for, then apply today! Alternatively call Olivia or one of our Nursery Team on 01926 676369, or register your details.