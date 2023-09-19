Nursery Practitioner by Nurse Seekers

Nurse Seekers are proud to be working on behalf of an excellent nursery who are looking to employ a Qualified Nursery Practitioner for their setting based in Sittingbourne. This nursery offers a warm and friendly environment set in a large converted house to keep that homely feel. With spacious age appropriate rooms over 2 floors to enable children to develop, learn and have fun, along with a recently renovated large garden for all ages to enjoy, complete with a climbing frame, large sand pit and mole hill

Key Responsibilities



To role model and provide effective play and learning opportunities for children in your care, including setting up and maintaining challenging learning environments across the setting.

To act as a key person for an allocated group of children-ensuring care and planning of experiences meet their individual needs, interest s and next steps of development.

Use setting observations and information from parents to plan across all areas of learning for the differing needs of children in your key group and to enable their individual potential to be realised.

To be alert to issues of safeguarding and child protection, ensuring that the welfare and safety of children attending the setting is promoted and to follow safeguarding procedures as detailed in the settings policy and as directed by the local safeguarding team.

To keep accurate assessment records of your key children’s level of development in line with the settings procedures.

Be vigilant in maintaining children’s wellbeing, health and safety promoting good practice within the setting and report any concerns to the setting manager/deputy manager.

To build and maintain effective communication and positive relationships with other staff, parents, families and relevant professionals, whilst respecting appropriate confidentiality.

Work with settings SENCO (Clare Marston) to support children causing concern and lead on the planning and monitoring of your key children’s targeted plans.

To attend all setting meetings, including regular supervision meetings and annual appraisals with the setting manager/Deputy Manager. Be active and committed in meeting the setting and personal targets and aspirations.

To be active in identifying and fulfilling your own CPD needs, including a commitment to attending both in house and external training and cascading information with the wider team.

To work with the company’s policies and procedures.

To work in accordance with the company’s Equality and Diversity policy

The successful candidate can look forward to a competitive salary with additional benefits such as -house training with career progression opportunities. If this sounds like the type of vacancy you feel you have been looking for, then call Charlotte or one of our Nursery Team on 01926 676369 or register your details.