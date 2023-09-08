Level 3 Nursery Practitioner by Nurse Seekers

A fantastic opportunity has arisen with our Client based in East London, near Epping Forest. This Montessori setting with a key focus on outdoor play, with easy access to a forest opposite as well as a large outdoor area on site, is looking for a fantastic Level 3 Qualified Nursery Practitioner to help support the growth of this fantastic 30 place nursery!

Main Responsibilities;



Have an excellent understanding of the EYFS

Build strong relationships with the team, the children and parents/carers



Deliver outstanding practice, high quality observations and planning that's tailored to each individual child.

To maintain records of your key children’s development and learning journeys and share with parents, carers and other professionals.

To provide lots of opportunities for language rich play and support children with their social interactions and how to manage their feelings and emotions.

To be involved in out of working hours’ activities, e.g. training, staff meetings, etc



To be committed to reflective practice and continual professional development.

The successful candidate can look forward to a competitive rate of pay, in house development and scope for progression! Coupled with wellness programmes, employee of the month and super star of the quarter incentives!

If this sounds like the vacancy you are looking for then apply today! Alternatively email your most up-to-date CV to

tayler@nurseseekers.co.uk