Dental Nurse by Nurse Seekers

CALLING ALL DENTAL NURSES!!

Are you a Dental nurse looking for a job where you are valued by your employer?

Want your weekends back?

Would you like a full-time position with a competitive rate of pay?

THEN THIS IS THE ROLE FOR YOU!!

We here at Nurse Seekers are honoured to be working alongside family focused practice that is situated in the town of Moodiesburn just outside of Glasgow, This practice is actively seeking an eager and friendly applicant to take up the role as a dental nurse to expand their growing and well accomplished team.

Ideal candidate for this role



Approachable

Reliable

Able to work

Motivated

Caring and compassionate

In order to be considered for this role, you will need to be Qualified and registered with the GDC

Benefits

Along with a competitive salary our client offer some fantastic benefits such as:



Cover the cost of your GDC registration and your professional indemnity

Provides professional development access to educational assistance

“you day” in addition to 20 days holiday allowance plus 10 public holidays, you will be given your birthday off

Regular team building days out to keep the team spirit high

If you’re ready for a new challenge and feel this role is for you, please contact Jordan about this fantastic position on 01926 676369.