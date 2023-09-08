Level 3 Nursery Practitioner by Nurse Seekers

Nurse Seekers are proud to be working on behalf of an fantastic nursery who are looking to employ a Level 3 Qualified Nursery Practitioner for their setting based near Fairford. This lovely family owned nursery has been established for over 12 years and gone from strength to strength and pride itself on offering an environment where children can grow and develop in a comfortable and welcoming home from home setting.

Key Responsibilities



Use the relevant Early Years Foundation Stage document when planning

Plan and implement activities according to the individuals’ interests that are at an appropriate and challenging level

Regularly observe/assess children in a planned and informal manner to inform planning

Under the supervision of your Room leader/ Manager you will: Be key person for some of the children in this age group, meeting their individual needs

To take all steps possible to ensure every child is safe and unharmed

Provide a fun environment for the children that is appropriate to their social, emotional and learning needs

Communicate in a professional and courteous manner with all parents and carers

Report any concerns about your key children to the appropriate designated officer (eg Safeguarding, SEN etc)

Maintain a good relationship with staff

Provide prompt assistance and support to other rooms if requested by Room Leader or the Deputy/ Nursery Manager

Work as a member of the team ensuring the happiness and wellbeing of all children and creating harmony within the Nursery

Follow the policies and procedures of the Nursery

Help to promote and safeguard welfare of children and staff

Competences expected-



An Enhanced DBS Check

An appropriate Level 3 Nursery Practitioner qualification

Sound understanding of the need to provide a stimulating, caring and consistent environment for the children you work with

Minimum of 18 months experience in a childcare setting

You can look forward to a very competitive salary with additional benefits such as in-house training with career progression opportunities.