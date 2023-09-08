Level 3 Nursery Practitioner by Nurse Seekers

Nurse Seekers are proud to be working on behalf of an fantastic nursery who are looking to employ a Level 3 Qualified Nursery Practitioner for their setting based near Fairford. This lovely family owned nursery has been established for over 12 years and gone from strength to strength and pride itself on offering an environment where children can grow and develop in a comfortable and welcoming home from home setting.
Key Responsibilities
- Use the relevant Early Years Foundation Stage document when planning
- Plan and implement activities according to the individuals’ interests that are at an appropriate and challenging level
- Regularly observe/assess children in a planned and informal manner to inform planning
- Under the supervision of your Room leader/ Manager you will: Be key person for some of the children in this age group, meeting their individual needs
- To take all steps possible to ensure every child is safe and unharmed
- Provide a fun environment for the children that is appropriate to their social, emotional and learning needs
- Communicate in a professional and courteous manner with all parents and carers
- Report any concerns about your key children to the appropriate designated officer (eg Safeguarding, SEN etc)
- Maintain a good relationship with staff
- Provide prompt assistance and support to other rooms if requested by Room Leader or the Deputy/ Nursery Manager
- Work as a member of the team ensuring the happiness and wellbeing of all children and creating harmony within the Nursery
- Follow the policies and procedures of the Nursery
- Help to promote and safeguard welfare of children and staff
Competences expected-
- An Enhanced DBS Check
- An appropriate Level 3 Nursery Practitioner qualification
- Sound understanding of the need to provide a stimulating, caring and consistent environment for the children you work with
- Minimum of 18 months experience in a childcare setting
You can look forward to a very competitive salary with additional benefits such as in-house training with career progression opportunities.