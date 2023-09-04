Paediatric Neurological Physiotherapist by Nurse Seekers

We are proud to be recruiting for a fantastic Paediatric Neurological Physiotherapist for specialist rehabilitation service for children and adults with neurological injuries.

The Company

The company is well established and has a specialised team of therapists who provide long term Neurological Rehabilitation to both Adults and Children who have suffered with a variety of injuries.

The Role

Our client is looking for an experienced Neurological Physiotherapist (Band 6) ideally with experience of working with children to provide expert assessment, management and recommendations to clients needing rehabilitation.

Responsibilities



To manage a caseload of patients, providing physiotherapy assessment and treatment to the highest standard.

Maintain accurate treatment records in line with professional standards.

To provide exemplary physiotherapy care for patients

Encourage, develop and enhance the skills and knowledge of others, whilst working towards continuous service improvement.

Management of more junior members of staff

Effective evaluation of patients’ progress



Working independently to manage your own diary and time whilst ensuring the needs of your caseload are met.

Requirements



Must be a qualified Physiotherapist to diploma level or above.

Must be Registered with the Health and Care Professions Council (HCPC).

Knowledge of the Care Standards Act and Care Quality Commission Requirements.

Previous experience of at least 2 years, full time post qualification.

Experience of working with neurology or paediatrics is desirable.

To be fully conversant with all Microsoft Office software.

Ability to demonstrate high standards of verbal and written communication.

Time management & organisational skills.

Ability to respect patient confidentiality.

Full UK driving licence and use of own car

