Nursery Nurse by Nurse Seekers

Our Client are looking to employ a Level 2 or 3 Qualified Nursery Practitioner, full-time or part-time for their stunning day Nursery based near Warwick. The Nursery Nurse must be ambitious, enthusiastic and driven to deliver young children the best early years education and care needed for their development.

What is needed:

You will need to be able to deliver outstanding learning opportunities and exceptional care, and plan and provide effective teaching and learning. You will also need to able to Safeguard and promote the health, safety and welfare of children, and be equipped in Setting up and decontamination of instruments. In addition to this Communication with parents and fellow staff members is essential to meet the individual needs of the children. Having passion for the childcare is essential and adding to this, experience and knowledge within Early Years Education is as well.

You must have!

You must hold a full and relevant Level 2 or 3 Early Years education and childcare qualification or equivalent to be suitable for this position.

The Nursery



Dedicated staff team of early years professionals

State of the art play equipment tailored specifically for each age group

Secure private gardens to encourage children in all areas of outdoor learning

Innovative enhancements designed to promote children’s learning and development

Benefits and how to get in contact!

The successful candidate can look forward to a very competitive salary with additional benefits such as in-house training with career progression opportunities. In addition to this, you can look forward to working with a friendly team and excellent manager who ensures you feel appreciated for your work. In addition to this, you can look forward to a bright spacious work environment with excellent facilities. If this sounds like the type of vacancy you feel you have been looking for, then call one of our nursery team on 01926 676369 or register your details.