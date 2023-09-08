Nursery Nurse by Nurse Seekers

Nurse Seekers are proud to be working on behalf of a lovely day nursery and preschool that hold an Ofsted rating Good, who are looking to employ a Level 2 or 3 Qualified Nursery Practitioner, full-time or part-time for their quality day Nursery based near Daventry. The Nursery Nurse must be passionate, ambitious, enthusiastic and driven to deliver young children the best early years education and care needed for their development and best start in life.

What is expected:



As a keyworker, you will ensure every individual child’s needs are met, including supporting parents with any SEND/ASL needs.

Take ownership of the observation, assessments and planning for your key children in line with EYFS and provide developmentally challenging next steps.

Ensure we encourage and praise children’s development and achievements.

You must have!

You must hold a full and relevant Level 2 or 3 Early Years education and childcare qualification or equivalent to be suitable for this position.

The Nursery



Dedicated staff team of early years professionals

State of the art play equipment tailored specifically for each age group

Secure private gardens to encourage children in all areas of outdoor learning

Innovative enhancements designed to promote children’s learning and development

Close links to town centre

Onsite Parking available

Benefits and how to get in contact!



28 days holiday per year (inc bank holidays) PLUS a day off for your birthday.

(inc bank holidays) PLUS a day off for your birthday. Welcome Bonus - £500 bonus upon completion of your probation.

£500 bonus upon completion of your probation. Childcare Discounts - generous discount of up to 50%.

generous discount of up to 50%. Health & Wellbeing Apps. Confidential Employee Assistance Program as well as Peppy and Mental Health support.

Confidential Employee Assistance Program as well as Peppy and Mental Health support. Retail and Travel Discounts, plus Big Benefits – Our dedicated 24/7 employee benefits platform ‘Smart Hive’.

Our dedicated 24/7 employee benefits platform ‘Smart Hive’. Enhanced family leave.

If this sounds like the type of vacancy you feel you have been looking for, then call Ollie or one of our nursery team on 01926 676369 or register your details.