Dental Nurse by Nurse Seekers
company logo
Nurse Seekers Ltd
Newbury
7 hours ago
No experience / No degree
Full-time
Other
Fully remote

CALLING ALL DENTAL NURSES!!

 

Are you a Dental nurse looking for a job where you are valued by your employer?

Want your weekends back?

Would you like a full-time position with a competitive rate of pay?

 

THEN THIS IS THE ROLE FOR YOU!!

 

We here at Nurse Seekers are honoured to be working alongside a well-established dental practice centred in the heart of Newbury, Berkshire This practice is seeking an enthusiastic and motivated individual to join their team.

Ideal candidate for this role

 


  • Must be fully qualified
  • Must have a GDC registration
  • Excellent communication skills
  • An exceptional level of patient care and customer service
  • Up to date CPD

Benefits

Along with a competitive salary our client other some fantastic benefits such as:


  • Employee Discount
  • On-site Parking
  • Private Medical Insurance
  • Performance bonus

If you’re ready for a new challenge and feel this role is for you, please contact Jordan about this fantastic position on 01926 676369.

