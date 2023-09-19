Dental Nurse by Nurse Seekers

CALLING ALL DENTAL NURSES!!

Are you a Dental nurse looking for a job where you are valued by your employer?

Want your weekends back?

Would you like a full-time position with a competitive rate of pay?

THEN THIS IS THE ROLE FOR YOU!!

We here at Nurse Seekers are honoured to be working alongside a well-established dental practice centred in the heart of Newbury, Berkshire This practice is seeking an enthusiastic and motivated individual to join their team.

Ideal candidate for this role



Must be fully qualified

Must have a GDC registration

Excellent communication skills

An exceptional level of patient care and customer service

Up to date CPD

Benefits

Along with a competitive salary our client other some fantastic benefits such as:



Employee Discount

On-site Parking

Private Medical Insurance

Performance bonus

If you’re ready for a new challenge and feel this role is for you, please contact Jordan about this fantastic position on 01926 676369.