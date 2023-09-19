Dental Nurse by Nurse Seekers
CALLING ALL DENTAL NURSES!!
Are you a Dental nurse looking for a job where you are valued by your employer?
Want your weekends back?
Would you like a full-time position with a competitive rate of pay?
THEN THIS IS THE ROLE FOR YOU!!
We here at Nurse Seekers are honoured to be working alongside a well-established dental practice centred in the heart of Newbury, Berkshire This practice is seeking an enthusiastic and motivated individual to join their team.
Ideal candidate for this role
- Must be fully qualified
- Must have a GDC registration
- Excellent communication skills
- An exceptional level of patient care and customer service
- Up to date CPD
Benefits
Along with a competitive salary our client other some fantastic benefits such as:
- Employee Discount
- On-site Parking
- Private Medical Insurance
- Performance bonus
If you’re ready for a new challenge and feel this role is for you, please contact Jordan about this fantastic position on 01926 676369.
