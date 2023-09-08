Nursery Nurse by Nurse Seekers

Nursery Nurse

Nurse Seekers are proud to be working on behalf of a specialist nursery who are looking to employ Level 2 or 3 Qualified Nursery Nurses and Unqualified Practitioners for their quality setting based near Welwyn Garden City. The Nursery Nurse must be passionate, enthusiastic and dedicated in planning and providing a caring and stimulating environment that is appropriate for autistic children and enables them to reach their full potential.

The nursery is a specialist setting for children who benefit from a personalised approach to learning and their approaches are suited to children with Autism and associated conditions. Also, the nursery is designed to encourage communication and interaction. They provide a low arousal environment that enables children to focus their attention and learn new skills.

Key Responsibilities



To act as a Key person for a group of children and maintain records including observations of learning, assessments and a sensory profile. To contribute towards Individual Education Plans and EHCP reviews.

To work in close partnership with the other practitioners for the delivery of high quality provision within the nursery and external professionals working with key children.

To have high expectations of all children and to demonstrate commitment to ensuring that they can achieve their full potential.

To establish and sustain a low arousal sensory environment that is safe, welcoming, purposeful, and stimulating, where children feel confident and secure and are able to develop and learn.

To promote the use of informed observation and other strategies to monitor children’s activity, development and progress systematically and carefully, and to use this information to inform, plan and improve practice and provision.

To work in partnership with the practitioners to plan and provide safe, appropriate, child-led and adult initiated experiences, activities and play opportunities in indoor, outdoor and in out-of-setting contexts, which enable children to develop and learn and achieve their IEP/EHCP outcomes.

To select, prepare and use a range of resources suitable for the children’s ages, interests and abilities, taking account of diversity and promoting equality and inclusion.

To actively support the development of children’s language and communication skills, using Alternative augmentative communication to aid understanding and give children a voice.

To establish and maintain a safe environment and employ practices that promote children’s health, safety and physical, mental and emotional well-being.

To promote children’s rights, equality, inclusion and anti-discriminatory practice in all aspects of the setting.

To recognise when a child is in danger or at risk of harm and know how to act to protect them.

To support the process of effective assessment, recording and reporting on progress in children’s development and learning and use this as a basis for differentiating provision.

Benefits

The successful candidate can look forward to a competitive salary with additional benefits such as excellent working facilities. With this, in-house training is provided with career progression opportunities and a caring manager who is easy to work with and appreciates the work that is put in.

