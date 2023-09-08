Level 3 Nursery Practitioner by Nurse Seekers

Here at Nurse Seekers we are thrilled to be representing an ‘OUTSTANDING’ nursery near Hackney, London. This fantastic setting nestled in the heart of a safe gated complex has two secure outdoor areas as well as a unique high spec sensory room! This award-winning Nursery Group spare no cost when it comes to resources for the setting or for their staff; shown in their offering of a £750 WELCOME BONUS!

You must not only have a fantastic knowledge of the EYFS but also be able to put this into practice, varied to suit your key children’s developmental stages. Your main aim is to support and strengthen these individuals throughout their Early Years’ and ensure they are ready for school! In order to do this, making strong and meaningful relationships with your team and the parents/carers is vital!



Excellent salary and annual salary review

£750.00 on passing probation,

Career progression, promotion opportunities, supported by training

Paid in house annual training day

Monthly punctuality and attendance bonuses, with enhancements

Annual attendance and punctuality bonus

Pension scheme contributions

Paid staff meetings and parents evenings

Funded training courses and further study

Employee of the month awards

Long service bonus after 1 year, increasing annually

Annual Christmas and new year closure

Team night out performance rewards and funded festive night out

Ofsted grading reward opportunity 4x per year

Uniform

Excellent resources

If this sounds like the position for you – then apply today! Alternatively email a copy of your CV to

and I will give you a call!