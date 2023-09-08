Level 3 Nursery Practitioner by Nurse Seekers

Nurse Seekers is proud to be recruiting a Room Leader and a Level 3 Qualified Nursery Practitioner on behalf of a quality Nursery based in Brighton. The successful candidates must be an energetic and passionate individual with a real passion for childcare and want to work with children to fulfil their greatest potential!

Room Leader Responsibilities

- To ensure that all children attending the setting receive high quality care, are kept safe and receive stimulating experiences which meet their individual needs.

- To run and lead the room, to provide high quality care and early years learning experiences for the children.

- To provide leadership and management to other staff and mentor fellow practitioners.

- To work with the management, nursery team and other room leaders to promote good practice and to be a positive role model for all children.

- To take an active role in planning, developing and delivering a play-based curriculum and follow the EYFS to meet the differing needs of children and enable their individual potential to be released.

- To ensure that all records are regularly updated and maintained.

- To be a key person for individual and maintain accurate records on each child to satisfy the requirements by parents.

- Liaising with parents/carers as appropriate and build and maintain effective communication and positive relationships with other staff, parents, carers, families and relevant professionals, whilst respecting appropriate confidentiality.

- Demonstrate a thorough understanding of the EYFS framework (including the Welfare requirements), for guidance in your practice.

- Be aware of safeguarding issues and follow the nurseries safeguarding procedures.

- Carry out on-going cleaning of the toys and equipment, and risk assessments.

- Prepare and serve food and drinks for children’s, encouraging good nutrition and sociable eating.

- Assist children with personal care, including nappy changing, assisting with potty training and other associated welfare duties.

Level 3 Nursery Nurse Responsibilities

- To Work as part of a team ensuring the smooth day to day organisation and operation of the nursery.

- To take an active role to develop and deliver a play-based curriculum to meet the differing needs of children and enable their individual potential to be released.

- To prepare healthy snacks and supervise mealtimes.

- To participate in regular supervision meetings with the room supervisor.

- To undertake any agreed and relevant training and attend regular team meetings. To maintain health and safety standards, reporting any defective or dangerous equipment to the room supervisor immediately.

- To work within the company’s policies and procedures.

- To work in accordance with the nursery’s equality and diversity policy.

- To monitor supplies of children’s play materials /resources and to report any short falls to room supervisor.

- To liaise with the SENCO and EYP to ensure children’s individual needs are met.

- To supervise all children on outings and ensure that all safety recommendations are met.

The successful candidate can look forward to a competitive salary with additional benefits such as -house training with career progression opportunities. If this sounds like the type of vacancy you feel you have been looking for, then call Ollie or one of our Nursery Team on 01926 676369 or register your details.