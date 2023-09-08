Dental Nurse by Nurse Seekers

CALLING ALL DENTAL NURSES!!

Are you a Dental nurse looking for a job where you are valued by your employer?

Want your weekends back?

Would you like a full-time position with a competitive rate of pay?

THEN THIS IS THE ROLE FOR YOU!!

We here at Nurse Seekers are honoured to be working alongside a well-established dental practice based in Leamington spa, Warwickshire, This practice is seeking an enthusiastic and motivated individual to join their team.

Ideal candidate for this role



Must be fully qualified

GDC registration

Strong IT & Communication skills

An exceptional level of patient care and customer service

Undertake CPD in line with GDC guidelines

Be passionate, proactive and a positive can do attitude

Benefits

Along with a competitive salary our client other some fantastic benefits such as:



Private health insurance through Vitality

Employee assistance programme

GDC Retention fee paid

Indemnity cover

Extra days leave for your birthday

If you’re ready for a new challenge and feel this role is for you, please contact Jordan about this fantastic position on 01926 676369.