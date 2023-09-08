For Employers
Dental Nurse by Nurse Seekers
company logo
Nurse Seekers Ltd
Other
View 132 jobs
EdinburghLocation
Edinburgh
3 hours ago
Posted date
3 hours ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum level
No experience / No degree
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
OtherJob category
Other
Fully remoteRemote policy
Fully remote

CALLING ALL DENTAL NURSES!!

 

Are you a Dental nurse looking for a job where you are valued by your employer?

Want your weekends back?

Would you like a full-time position with a competitive rate of pay?

 

THEN THIS IS THE ROLE FOR YOU!!

 

We here at Nurse Seekers are honoured to be working alongside a well-established dental practice based in Edinburgh, this practice is seeking an enthusiastic and motivated individual to join their team.

Ideal candidate for this role

 


  • Must be fully qualified
  • GDC registration
  • Strong IT & Communication skills
  • An exceptional level of patient care and customer service
  • Undertake CPD in line with GDC guidelines
  • Be passionate, proactive and a positive can-do attitude

 

If you’re ready for a new challenge and feel this role is for you, please contact Jordan about this fantastic position on 01926 676369.

