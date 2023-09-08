Deputy Home Manager by Nurse Seekers

Are you an enthusiastic and motivated Nurse Qualified Deputy Home Manager? If so, please read on……



Avon Search and Selection are excited to be working with a Care provider of choice to help them source an experienced Nurse Qualified Deputy Home Manager to join their team at one their Private care facilities near Keswick. The company provides luxurious, modern facilities and the highest levels of care for its clients.



The Person

You will need to be a Registered Nurse and ideally have your RMA or be willing to work towards it.



Main Responsibilities

• To provide leadership of the Care, Facilities and Administration teams of the Care Home.

• To ensure that all regulatory requirements are met and that they are aware of there relevant regulations that apply to the service being managed.

• To maintain the operations of the service at the highest standards possible, within the financial budget or other parameters set by the Company.

• To carry out and provide leadership in marketing The Home and selling its services.

• To manage the services within The Home in the absence of the Manager in accordance with standards agreed with the Registered Provider, legislative requirements and relevant regulations and in line with accepted best practices.

On Offer:

• Competitive Salary

• Paid DBS

• Assistance with Revalidation

• Ongoing Training and Development

