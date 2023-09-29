Lead Scrub Practitioner (RGN/ODP) by Stroud Resourcing Ltd

Stroud Resourcing has an exciting opportunity for an experienced Scrub Lead (RGN/ODP) to join our client`s inclusive and welcoming team. This full-time Lead Scrub role is based in Cheshire and offers an attractive salary of £51,967 plus enhancements (total salary £54,040) and excellent benefits.



This well-equipped hospital has 2 state-of-the-art theatres and benefits from constant investment in the latest technologies and equipment. They are proud to have an Outstanding CQC rating and high levels of patient and employee satisfaction!



As Lead Scrub Practitioner, you will work closely with the Theatre Manager to ensure the theatre services run effectively, supporting and assisting your scrub team in the management and organisation of care provision within the theatre department. Working hours will be rostered between 07:30-21:00, Monday - Saturday.



As Scrub Team Lead you can expect to:



- Provide quality planned care for patients undergoing a variety of scrub procedures including General, ENT and Orthopaedics.

- Ensure the service is safe and compliant.

- Manage a team of Scrub professionals to ensure all patients have a great experience.



To apply for this Lead Scrub Practitioner role, you will need to be a qualified RGN or ODP and have a valid NMC or HCPC registration. Previous leadership experience would be beneficial, but someone looking to step up into this role and develop their leadership skills will also be considered. To step up into this role you must have extensive experience in a range of specialities, especially General, ENT and Orthopaedics,



If this full-time Lead Scrub Practitioner job in Cheshire motivates and inspires you, please contact Stroud Resourcing today. We`d love to help you get your next role!



Stroud Resourcing is a specialist recruitment firm within independent healthcare. Fostering long-term, deep-rooted relationships, we are an extension to internal talent teams for some of the UK`s most prestigious healthcare providers. We champion healthcare organisations to improve outcomes by recruiting better leaders. As an accredited Good Business Charter member, we uphold responsible business behaviour. You can trust us to provide honest, straightforward support, no matter your career stage.