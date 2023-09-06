Registered Nurse by Nurse Seekers

Are you an RGN/RMN looking for a job where you are valued by your employer?

Would you like to be a part of a friendly and supportive team?

Would you like a full-time position with a competitive rate of pay?

Then this is the role for you!

Nurse seekers are honoured to be working alongside a beautiful family-run nursing home, who are welcoming, and provide the highest level of care to their residents.

This care home is located in the market town of Newcastle-under-Lyme.

They are actively seeking an eager and friendly applicant to take up the role of registered nurse to complete their established and well accomplished team.

Ideal candidate for this role



Approachable

Motivated

Reliable

Caring and compassionate

Able to work independently and as part of a team

In order to be considered for this role, you will need to have an RGN/RMN qualification and be registered with the Nursing and Midwifery council (NMC) with an active pin.

Please apply today or call Kara for further details about this amazing position on 01926 676369 today!