Registered Nurse by Nurse Seekers

For this role my client is looking for a motivated RGN or RMN with strong clinical knowledge. You will be passionate about nursing, with a genuine drive for providing quality care. For this role you will be required to hold a current NMC Registration and a good knowledge of the most up to date clinical practices. You will be keen to develop your leadership skills and clinical knowledge, capable of building close relationships with residents and their families, and determined to drive continuous improvement.

Skills Required



A compassionate and caring nature

To be a Qualified Registered Nurse with valid NMC PIN

Up-to-date clinical skills

Knowledge of the current care practices laid down by the CQC

Knowledge of dementia and palliative care

Good communication skills, both written and verbal

Proven ability to nurture and develop staff

Ability to foster and develop communication with external agencies

Ability to manage your workload and maintain standards

Benefits

In return for your hard work as a Qualified Nurse you will receive a fantastic pay rate, generous holiday allowance, continued training throughout your employment, pensions scheme, free parking, free DBS, free uniform and above all the chance to work and progress for a forward thinking company.

