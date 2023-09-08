Nursery Nurse by Nurse Seekers

Our client is seeking to hire a Level 2 or Level 3 Qualified Nursery Nurse for their charming Nursery located near Wandsworth, London. This boutique-style setting prioritizes small classroom sizes to ensure each child receives an exceptionally high level of care!

We are searching for a dedicated, passionate, enthusiastic, and driven Nursery Nurse who is committed to providing young children with the best early years education and care necessary for their development.

Key Responsibilities:

• Create exceptional learning opportunities and deliver outstanding care.

• Develop effective teaching plans to foster learning and growth.

• Prioritize the health, safety, and welfare of the children in their care.

• Possess a deep understanding of the Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS).

• Collaborate with colleagues and parents/carers to cater to each child's individual needs.

• Perform accurate and effective assessments of children's developmental stages.

The successful candidate can anticipate a competitive salary along with additional benefits, including in-house training and ample opportunities for career progression.

If this opportunity aligns with what you've been seeking, don't hesitate to APPLY TODAY!

Alternatively, you can contact email