Nursery Practitioner by Nurse Seekers

Nurse Seekers are proud to be working on behalf of a really fantastic nursery group who are looking to employ a Qualified Nursery Practitioner and a Qualified Room Leader for their setting based in Orpington. This child-led nursery are well aware that children learn through investigation and have brilliant age-appropriate spaces, inside and outside; to promote this.

Main Duties:

• Demonstrate a comprehensive understanding of the Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) framework.

• Implement the EYFS effectively when planning and organizing activities.

• Recognize the significance of assessment and ensure all children receive the required statutory progress checks.

• Maintain accurate records of the development and learning journeys of assigned children and share them with parents, caregivers, and other professionals.

• Participate in extracurricular activities such as training sessions and staff meetings outside regular working hours.

• Cultivate strong and positive relationships with colleagues, children, parents, and caregivers.

Employee Perks:

The selected candidate will enjoy a variety of benefits, including:

• 50% discount on childcare services.

• 6 fully paid sick days.

• Cashback health plan covering dental, opticians, physiotherapy, and alternative therapies.

• Free virtual GP appointments and cashback on prescriptions.

• Additional day off on your birthday.

• Week off between Christmas and New Year.

• Reward and recognition programs, including annual awards.

• Access to an employee benefits portal offering hundreds of high street discounts.

• 24-hour counseling support, encompassing financial and debt advice.

• Discounted gym membership.

If this sounds like the type of vacancy you feel you have been looking for, then apply today! Alternatively email Tayler on

with your most up-to-date CV to register your details!