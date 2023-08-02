Bank Porter by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Bank Porter | Private Hospital | Competitive Salary | Flexible working | Gatwick | Horley

Spire Gatwick Park Hospital has an exciting opportunity for a Porter to join our enthusiastic and hardworking Porter team on our Staffing Bank.

Spire Gatwick Park Hospital is just a few miles away from Gatwick Airport. Central London and Victoria station are a 30 minute train ride away. The Hospital consists of two outpatient areas and a Bupa Health Assessment centre. There are two ward areas with 29 single rooms, a two bedded emergency recovery unit with a sixteen bedded day care unit, and five single rooms. There are three operating theatres, two with laminar flow.

Duties and Responsibilities

To work as multi-skilled member of the team providing high level, quality support to the hospital working with the minimum of supervision, covering any of the courier, portering, theatre, cleaning and security duties.

Who we're looking for

Excellent customer service and providing a friendly ear to patients during what can sometimes be a particularly unsettling time, our team of Porters provide a vital service in our Hospital.

Although escorting patients in a safe and friendly manner is a key function you will also be required to perform a number of varied duties.

Managing the post and deliveries, all waste collection and disposal (including clinical)

Movement of all goods and equipment when required and any additional tasks as requested.

Benefits

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Access to Spire Healthcare pension

Access to Blue Light Card discounts

Free uniform

Free DBS

Full induction, including mandatory training updates

Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications