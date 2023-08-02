Radiographer by Spire Healthcare Ltd

General Radiographer | Imaging | Band 5/6 depending on experience | Regency - Macclesfield | Full Time

Spire Regency based in Macclesfield are recruiting a General Radiographer to join their warm and friendly team. This role is open to newly qualified Radiographers and those who are wanting to train in Mammography.

Spire Regency offers a comprehensive range of medical and surgical treatments to patients from South Cheshire which allows you to expand your knowledge and experience and allows you to work across both the wards and day case unit.

The Spire Regency Hospital in Macclesfield, South Cheshire opened in 1991 and is currently undergoing extensive site wide modernisation and upgrading state of the art equipment. We practice some of the most advanced treatments on the latest generation imaging and diagnostic technology. This means we can offer everything from screening and rehabilitation through to leading-edge surgical procedures across a range of specialist fields like orthopaedics, cosmetics and general surgery -all delivered through our expert and caring clinical teams. We pride ourselves on patient care with clinical excellence at the heart of what we do.

Duties and responsibilities

- Providing highly skilled and specialised imaging for patients and to make informed decisions on the diagnostic imaging required

- Communicate appropriately with others involved in the care of the patient

- Ensure that Spire radiology procedures are implemented and maintained

Who we're looking for

- HCPC registered

- Degree (BSc Honours in Radiography or equivalent qualification)

- Have good communication skills

- Team working

- Flexible and adaptable

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Sarah Whittaker on 07525887973 or e-mail

