Patient Safety Lead by Spire Healthcare Ltd



Spire Bushey Hospital are looking to bring on a Patient Safety Lead to join their established team within their Clinical Governance Department. This is a full-time, permanent position based at our site where you will work closely with all clinical departments promoting patient focused quality care.







Duties and responsibilities



To contribute to the Governance Team and work closely with Head of Governance, Quality and Risk in promoting patient safety, clinical quality and the Clinical Governance strategy within the hospital.

Lead on developing and implementing patient safety systems, processes and initiatives in line with national and organisational needs. This includes, but is not limited to the incident investigation processes, Duty of Candour, Safety Alerts, feedback and mechanisms around lessons learnt.

Act as lead investigator on complex/serious incident investigations as required and ensure investigations carried out are appropriately allocated, investigated and acted upon by trained and objective staff to improve patient/staff safety and ensure good governance. Provide expert advice to investigations as required.

Promote a systems approach to incident investigations. The 'systems' approach underpins the NHS Patient Safety Strategy (July 2019) including the new Patient Safety Incident Response Framework and A Just Culture Guide

Lead on or support patient safety improvement projects using project management methodology as required

Support local monitoring systems to ensure compliance with national standards (including CQC).

Develop and deliver education programmes for patient safety, including: incident investigations methodologies, Duty of Candour/Being Open principles, local and corporate induction and other training needs that may arise

Provide expert advice on all aspects of patient safety and CQC Standards as they relate to patient safety

Deputise for the Head of Clinical Governance, Quality and Risk as required

To take active role in ensuring compliance with all hospital regulatory requirements and ensuring compliance to Spire governance, audit and risk management.

To promote excellent clinical leadership in all areas of the hospital. To promote excellent customer service throughout the hospital, facilitating and co-ordinating corporate and local customer service initiatives and providing appropriate support to colleagues.

To provide support for all aspects of the role promoting optimal clinical standards, and contributing to being the leading private healthcare provision within the locality.

To contribute to effective and timely lines of communication within the hospital

To support the Hospital Director with hospital strategic and operational management of risk and all related systems and initiatives for the hospital with the aim of ensuring the provision of high quality safe care and services at all times.

Assist in the coordination, implementation and delivery of the Spire Healthcare Risk Management Strategies at the facility.

Assist in the implementation of HS 28 Risk Assessment Policy and FIN 03 Risk Management Policy with Spire Healthcare facilities

Who we're looking for

Able to demonstrate continuous professional development

Track record of successful delivery in an audit, risk and governance role in the healthcare sector

Auditing skills across clinical standards and departments Experience of producing reports and presentations

Experience of risk management

Excellent interpersonal, communication and presentation skills, including listening skills.

Able to challenge in a constructive way

Able to build a relationship with range of stakeholders

Influencing skills

Able to manage conflict and negotiate outcomes

IT literate and a competent user of the MS Office suite of products with excellent keyboard skills Excellent report writing skills Proactive and able to self- motivate but also work as part of a team

Able to work under pressure and to tight deadlines, with excellent organisational skills

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to: