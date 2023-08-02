Support Worker by Voyage Care

Service/Location: Welshpool/SY21 7FD



Full time 35/42 hours



Pay Rate: £11.02 per hour



At Voyage Care we value the hard work and commitment of our colleagues by offering:



Enhanced weekend pay

Premium overtime rates

About the Job

As a Support Worker at Voyage Care , you will work with people who have varying degrees of learning disabilities and physical disabilities. Your role will be to promote their independence and support them to lead as fulfilling life as possible, incorporating both therapy based activities and social based activities.



Throughout a typical day, you'll help the people we support with the everyday challenges of washing, dressing and eating. Crucially, enabling them to carry out tasks, chores and hobbies that most people take for granted but are really meaningful for your client. You'll be out and about, enjoying life together and no single day will be the same. You will not be moving between services throughout the day.



For Support Workers in this location, experience is desirable, however all of our staff will complete a full induction including one to one training and shadow shifts to give a deep understanding of the role while allowing you to get to know the people we support. This style of training allows the people we support get to know you and feel comfortable around you before you begin to support them.



Your benefits



We want to make Voyage Care a great place for you to work. A place where you feel truly valued and appreciated. That's why we've worked hard to develop a pay and benefits package, alongside fulfilling roles, to reward you for the amazing work you do. This includes perks, incentives and schemes designed to offer you a happy work-life balance.



These benefits include:



Pay increases between roles as part of our dedication to helping you reach your potential

Employee discount app - offering discounts at leading retail stores and leisure attractions

Funded Blue Light Card - hundreds of discounts at high street retailers and restaurants

Enhanced family leave - so you can make the most of precious family moments

Supporting your wellbeing through access to a free 24/7 external counselling service

Access to external Wagestream app - allowing you to withdraw your pay as it's earnt

Paid training, induction and DBS checks - teaching you all the skills you need

Support for you to progress and develop by gaining funded qualifications

Pension scheme and life assurance policy - offering security for you and your loved ones

Long service awards - to reward loyalty and longevity with Voyage Care

Refer a friend bonuses - earn money for referring hard-working people like you





All applicants and subsequent job offers will be subject to satisfactory DBS checks and references.



This services does not provide support for sponsorship at this time

