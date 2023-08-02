Support Worker by Voyage Care

Female Support Worker



Day and Night Vacancies available



Location: Dover



Rate: £10.92



Driver preferred - not essential



Role Overview:-

Hillbrow provides support for nine adults with a learning disability, enduring mental health needs and associated complex behaviours. As a Support Worker at Hillbrow, you will work with people who have varying degrees of learning disabilities supporting them to lead as fulfilling life as possible, incorporating both therapy based activities and social based activities. You will assist the people to be as independent as possible



Requirements:-

Support Workers in this location, experience is not necessary as all training is provided. It is a shift based role, flexibility is essential.



Your benefits



We want to make Voyage Care a great place for you to work. A place where you feel truly valued and appreciated. That's why we've worked hard to develop a pay and benefits package, alongside fulfilling roles, to reward you for the amazing work you do. This includes perks, incentives and schemes designed to offer you a happy work-life balance.



These benefits include:



Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour

Premium overtime rates of an additional £1 per hour

Pay increases between roles as part of our dedication to helping you reach your potential

Employee discount app - offering discounts at leading retail stores and leisure attractions

Funded Blue Light Card - hundreds of discounts at high street retailers and restaurants

Enhanced family leave - so you can make the most of precious family moments

Supporting your wellbeing through access to a free 24/7 external counselling service

Access to external Wagestream app - allowing you to withdraw your pay as it's earnt

Paid training, induction and DBS checks - teaching you all the skills you need

Support for you to progress and develop by gaining funded qualifications

Pension scheme and life assurance policy - offering security for you and your loved ones

Long service awards - to reward loyalty and longevity with Voyage Care

Refer a friend bonuses - earn money for referring hard-working people like you





"COVID19 safety is important to us all, we support our staff and the people we support to stay safe by wearing correct PPE, including Type IIR Fluid Resistant Surgical Masks (FRSM), aprons and gloves at all times. We have a in-house team that ensures that all of our services have plenty of PPE at all times. All care and support is carried out following the latest Government guidance. Our aim is to keep you and the people we support safe."



No experience is necessary as all of our staff receive training tailored to the needs of the people they support. This is a fantastic opportunity to be part of a motivated and determined team.



Click Apply to complete our one page application………All applications & CV's received are reviewed on a daily basis.



We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check and Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.



* Some of our roles require male or female employees only, where this is indicated it is a genuine occupational requirement, in accordance with the Equality Act 2010

