Residential Senior Support Worker by Voyage Care

Role: Senior Support Worker

Location: Burnley

Pay Rate: £11.62 Per Hour

Hours: Full Time - Permanent Contract.



Come & join the Voyage Care family and do something amazing!



We are currently recruiting for our residential service in Burnley and here we provide care and support to six adults with a range of severe learning disabilities, physical disabilities, autism and complex needs.



As a senior support worker you will lead a team of support workers to deliver exceptional care by modelling good and reflective practice. You will promote resilience and enthusiasm throughout the staff team to ensure everyone works effectively and cohesively in the best interests of the people we support. You will be involved in the day to day maintenance of support plans, reviews, medication, finances and supervisions in addition to other responsibilities and duties.



You'll help the people we support to develop their independence in all aspects of everyday life. This could include personal care, meal preparation, and taking part in hobbies & activities. You'll be out and about, enjoying life together and no single day will be the same.



At Voyage Care we value the hard work and commitment of our colleagues by offering:



Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

Premium overtime rates at an additional £1 per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

You will also enjoy benefits including:



Wagestream - giving you the flexibility to draw upon up to 40% of your pay, as it is earned.

Employee discount app - discounts at leading retail stores including Argos and Asda, and leisure attractions, such as Alton Towers and Sea Life Centre.

Funded Blue Light Card - hundreds of discounts at high street retailers, restaurants etc

Free external counselling support and advice service available 24/7

Paid training, induction and nationally funded recognised qualifications

We'll pay for your DBS checks

Paid annual leave & pension scheme

Life assurance policy - offering security for your loved ones

Long Service Award

Refer a friend - receive £500 or refer three friends and receive £2,000. (Terms and conditions apply).

Requirements



We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check and Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.



Benefits: Life assurance, Access to Childcare vouchers, Opportunities for career development, Paid training, Industry recognised qualifications, Fully funded DBS/PVG and Guaranteed hours.



About this job -



We are expanding our team and we're looking for genuinely caring, hands-on individuals to join our team of Senior Support Workers.



Overseeing Support Workers, our Senior Support Workers implement care plans for individuals with learning disabilities and other complex needs. You'll operate within the home and local community settings providing hands-on care to the people we support, so you can expect total involvement in everything we do.





Our Senior Support Workers have a sound experience of supporting people with varying care needs and are familiar with leading a team; with a commitment to care and a passion for making a difference. In return, we offer all the training, benefits and options for career development you would expect from a leader in our field.



This is a fantastic opportunity to be part of a motivated and determined team. So make a great career move.



We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check for Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.



*Some of our roles require male or female employees only, where this is indicated it is a genuine occupational requirement in accordance with the Equality Act 2010

