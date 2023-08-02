Care Assistant by Future Care Group

Care Assistants



Hamilton Nursing Home, Surbiton, KT6 6QW



Full Time Hours Day and Night shifts available



44 Hours Per Week



Salary £11.02 per Hour



Only application with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role.



Hamilton Nursing Home is an attractive homely Victorian property retaining many of the glorious features and atmosphere you would expect. Situated in Surbiton, within the Royal Borough of Kingston upon Thames, this ideal location is right in the heart of prestigious Southborough conservation area. Offering 38 individual rooms, a wide range of facilities and 24-hour expert care.



We are actively looking to recruit Care Assistants right now for Day and Night shifts.



As Care Assistant within Hamilton Nursing Home you will be working as part of a focused, skilled team of fully supported staff who have our resident's wellbeing at the core of all they do.



As a Care Assistant you will be responsible for providing the highest standards of person centred care to our resident's whilst maintaining dignity, respect and wellbeing. Hamilton Nursing Home is committed to supporting and developing all Care Assistants with ongoing training & leadership across all areas.



Previous experience within the Care sector is not essential as full comprehensive training will be provided. As an organisation we are extremely proud of the training and career development we offer.



A Care Assistant at Hamilton will be a rewarding and satisfying job - no two days will be the same



Rewards and Benefits:



Employee Benefit Package - great savings, discounts and rewards, including discounts at major supermarkets, High Street Stores, Cinemas and many more

Employee Assistance Programme

Refer a Friend scheme

Free onsite parking

Close to transport links

Friendly team and supportive Manager

Full training and Induction programme for all staff. Non-experienced staff have the opportunity to work towards a recognised care qualification.

Working with Buddy and Mentor experience

Fully funded apprenticeship programme available with opportunity to develop your career

Great opportunities for promotion

Free hot meal on shift





The ideal candidate for the role will have:

